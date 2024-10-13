Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hologryph, sand, TowerHaus

SAND Brings Mech vs Mech Combat to Steam Next Fest

Those looking for a new mech-combat title will have a chance to try the game SAND during Steam Next Fest with a brand-new demo

Article Summary Discover SAND's new demo during Steam Next Fest, featuring mech-vs-mech combat in a unique PvPvE universe.

Explore the desolate world of Sophie with customizable Tramplers, giant mechs for battles and exploration.

Team up with others or go solo as you scavenge, fight, and customize your mech for ultimate domination.

Engage in thrilling, action-packed firefights with easy-to-learn yet challenging combat mechanics.

Indie game developer studios Hologryph and TowerHaus, along with publisher tinyBuild Games, have a brand new demo for their new game SAND, set to debut during Steam Next Fest this week. This is a new PvPvE title in which you live on a desolate environment once ruled by the Austro-Hungarian Empire, where everyone builds giant mechs called Traplers to move, build, survive, and eventually fight each other. The demo will be available from October 14-21, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

SAND

SAND is set in an alternate-history, diesel-punk universe where the Austro-Hungarian Empire leads space colonization, humanity travels the stars, and the fallen planet of Sophie lays in ruins after an ecological disaster evaporated the world's oceans. Now, only the bravest and most reckless treasure hunters, working alone or in teams, scavenge and battle across Sophie's deadly deserts for their fortune. In SAND's new demo, you'll operate your own massive walking Trampler mech to explore the open world and take down hostile enemies on your own or with friends. SAND's emergent combat and gameplay will keep you on your toes, delivering a thrilling experience that's accessible but challenging and rewarding as you play.

Master the Tramplers: Traverse and fight across a hostile world with Tramplers, gigantic walking mechs that act as your main base for exploration, assaulting enemies and guarding loot.

Customize Your Mech: Upgrade the Trampler's power, armor, weapons, and more. Team up with other players to create and command the ultimate moving fortress!

Hit the Dunes On Foot: Disembark from your mobile base for close-quarter battles during city raids, resource fights, or just to steal another team's Trampler.

Battle for Glory: Engage in action-packed firefights with a range of powerful weaponry. SAND's thrilling gunplay and combat mechanics are easy to pick up but challenging and rewarding to master.

