Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Gold Hyper Rares

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf expansion, now available, features three Gold Hyper Rares: one Tera Pokémon, one Trainer, one Energy.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the last Secret Rares that we have to spotlight: the Gold Hyper Rares.

Hyper Rares and Gold Secret Rares used to be considered two different things. Through the Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield eras, Hyper Rares were Rainbow Rare GXs, VMAXes, and VSTARs. Gold Secret Rares have taken different forms throughout the hobby's history. Now, Golds get the Hyper Rare designation, and Rainbow cards are entirely gone. The Gold Hyper Rares from Raging Surf include:

Tera Garchomp ex Gold Hyper Rare (Water-type)

Beach Court Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Stadium

Reversal Energy Gold Hyper Rare Energy

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!