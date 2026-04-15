Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, INZONE, Video Games | Tagged: Fnatic, headset, INZONE, Sony Electronics

INZONE Expands Its Gaming Peripherals Line With Several Items

INZONE has several new gaming peripherals announced this week, including the INZONE H6 Air headset, M10S II monitor, INZONE Buds Glass Purple, and new Fnatic Edition peripherals.

Article Summary INZONE unveils the H6 Air headset with open-back design for immersive, ultra-lightweight gaming audio.

The M10S II gaming monitor offers QHD 540Hz OLED display, rapid response, and advanced motion clarity.

Fnatic edition mouse, mousepads, and exclusive designs celebrate Sony’s esports collaboration.

INZONE Buds now available in translucent Glass Purple, joining black and white color options for style.

Sony Electronics revealed several new items coming out through their INZONE brand, as they have expanded their line of gaming peripherals. Among the new items are the H6 Air headset, the new and improved M10S II gaming monitor, the new Glass Purple edition of their earbuds, and three new items made in collaboration with the esports team Fnatic. We have more details on all of these from the company below, as they will be available on the company's website and at select retailers.

INZONE H6 Air

With its open-back structure, the INZONE H6 Air delivers a more realistic sound field that puts players inside the game. The open-back acoustic design minimizes internal reflections by leaving the housing unobstructed. This enables accurate sound field reproduction exactly as intended by game developers, delivering a realistic audio experience that makes the player feel truly inside the game world. The headset features precision-tuned driver units engineered with the same technology as Sony's renowned MDR-MV1 open-back studio monitor headphones and specially adapted for the INZONE H6 Air. Back ducts integrated into the driver unit help deliver deep and controlled bass reproduction, while maintaining clear separation of mid and low frequencies. This delivers more detailed, spatially accurate audio, ideal for games where sound cues are critical.

Crafted with premium aluminum, the INZONE H6 Air is incredibly lightweight at approximately 199g (without detachable microphone and cable), making it Sony's lightest gaming headset. The headset uses the same spring hinge headband design seen in the INZONE H9 II, to maintain a compact size without compromising on comfort and stability. This ultra-light body and unique structure of the INZONE H6 Air deliver exceptional comfort, making it ideal for long gaming sessions. The INZONE H6 Air also features an adjustable cardioid mic for a clear, natural voice capture. The cardioid boom mic focuses on voice and is angled towards the user's mouth to eliminate side noise, while its flexible arm stays securely in place.

M10S II Gaming Monitor

Developed in collaboration with Fnatic, the INZONE M10S II builds on the foundation of the M10S with refined image quality, advanced gaming features, and a design engineered for competitive play. The INZONE M10S II provides match-winning speed for a competitive edge thanks to its premium OLED performance with a QHD 540Hz refresh rate and rapid 0.02ms response time. The INZONE M10S II is designed to minimize brightness loss while delivering a clearer image with Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) enabled. Unlike conventional MBR technologies – where reducing the illumination time by half to decrease motion blur also reduces perceived brightness in half – the INZONE M10S II boosts brightness during illuminated intervals. This results in sharper motion clarity with less brightness loss and more vibrant on-screen images.

A new Super Anti-glare Film helps reduce glare for clearer visibility, with Dual Mode QHD 540Hz / HD 720Hz and customizable display settings. This minimizes reflections and distractions on screen regardless of the environment the user is playing in. Plus, with up to 720Hz HD refresh rate, they can prioritize resolution or display refresh rate to suit their gaming needs. Refined with feedback from Fnatic, the stand is designed for maximum flexibility, offering a wide range of tilt adjustments and a compact footprint for flexible setup configurations. This monitor offers improved flexibility with a wide tilt range of -5° to 35°, building on the previous model's range to better support different setups. The stand's simple design allows flexible positioning of keyboards and mice. Its centered weight keeps it compact, and at just 4mm thin, it even supports stacking tilted keyboards on top.

The INZONE M10S II is also competition ready with the ability to switch between a full-size 27″ (1440p) display and a 24.5″(1332p/1080p) tournament mode, allowing for added flexibility in competitive setups. The monitor also features two specialized gameplay modes designed to enhance competitive play. First Person Shooter (FPS) Pro mode replicates the image quality of popular competitive LCD monitors and FPS Pro+ mode leverages OLED's superior performance for optimal in-game visuals. The INZONE M10S II is backed by a three-year warranty and OLED protection, including heat management features such as custom heat sinks, helping to maintain consistent performance over time.

Fnatic Edition Items

Inspired by Fnatic's iconic signature orange, new Fnatic Editions of INZONE Mouse-A, INZONE Mat-F, and INZONE Mat-D are now available, marking another step in the collaboration between Sony and Fnatic and making Fnatic always present in the daily gaming experience – visible, vibrant, and part of every moment. The INZONE Mat-F mousepad features a design inspired by Fnatic's Valorant team and INZONE Mat-D features an orange to black gradient design.

INZONE Buds Glass Purple

Introducing the new translucent Glass Purple edition of INZONE Buds, Sony's truly wireless noise cancelling gaming earbuds. With three color options available, black, white, and glass purple, users can choose the one that best suits their style.

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