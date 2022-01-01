2022 New Year's Event Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The 2022 New Year's Event is now live in Pokémon GO. This event focuses on Costumed Pokémon with Shiny Hoothoot making its debut. Here is a breakdown of the event's full raid rotation along with tips on which Pokémon are worthy of your raid pass.

Tier One

2020 Glasses Slowpoke – Shiny is available, likely the standard full odds Shiny rate

New Year's Hat Hoothoot – Shiny is available, likely the standard full odds Shiny rate

Party Hat Wobbuffet – Shiny is available, likely boosted rate but unconfirmed

Mawile – Shiny is available, boosted rate

If the previous Shiny rate for Party Hat Wobbuffet remains in place, it is boosted. Personally, I'm going to go ahead and raid, raid, raid it.

Tier Three

Party Hat Raticate – Shiny is available, likely boosted rate but unconfirmed

Party Hat Nidorino – Shiny is available, likely booster rate but unconfirmed

Party Hat Gengar – Shiny is available, likely booster rate but unconfirmed

2022 Glasses Slowking – BIG NOTE: Cannot be Shiny!

Machamp

Whoa now! To get a Shiny 2022 Glasses Slowking, it looks like you must evolve 2020 Glasses Slowpoke. It is highly unusual for Niantic to put a Costumed Pokémon in raids without its Shiny available as an encounter, even for evolved forms. Just look at Nidorino, Gengar, and Raticate in the same tier. There is precedence for this in Pokémon GO with the first year Top Hat Kirlia was released, so this is likely not a mistake. Just be aware before raiding.

Tier Five

Kyurem – Shiny is available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow – Shiny is available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 20

Neither Tier Five nor Mega Raids are impacted by the 2022 New Year's Event in Pokémon GO. Kyurem will remain the raid boss until January 7th, at which time it will be replaced by Heatran. On the same day, Mega Abomasnow will be replaced by the new release, Mega Aerodactyl.