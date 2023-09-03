Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Game Devs Of Color Expo Online, Game Devs Of Color

2023 Game Devs Of Color Expo Online Reveals Full Schedule

The 2023 Game Devs Of Color Expo Online will take place at the end of September, and we now know what they have planned that week.

Last week, organizers behind the 2023 Game Devs Of Color Expo Online revealed the full schedule of events that people can take part in. As they have done in previous years since the pandemic started, the team has changed the format of the show to being an online-only event. Over the past few months, they have been working to put together a cool schedule for anyone to be able to join and watch each panel, as they have set up four days' worth of featured talks, interviews, group panels, and a few game announcements in the mix. All of these will be moderated and feature a few dozen guests, all contributing to help the non-profit organization continue its efforts in the industry. There's still time to register and take part in the event as a virtual attendee as the event will be running from September 27-30, 2023.

"The 8th annual event connects experienced gaming professionals and indie developers from across the world to hone their skills together in a unique collaborative event. One constant throughout the GDoCExpo experience is its focus on community and networking. There's a feeling of camaraderie and openness in the expo and during breakout conversations that is rare to find in other industry events. GDoCExpo is also opening submissions for people within the games industry who would like to share their insights, experiences, and games with the community."

"All selected speakers and games are automatically entered into consideration for one of the GDoCExpo's grants. Last year, the organization awarded $105,000 in no-strings grants. Since 2019, they have distributed a total of more than $360,000 to game creators of color. Last year's Expo included 79 speakers across 52 panels, talks, and game dev interviews. Gradient Convergence, its curated Steam showcase and sale highlighted more than 70 games from unique voices across the industry, reaching hundreds of thousands of visitors."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!