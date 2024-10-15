Posted in: eSports, Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: 2024 PMGC Grand Finals, 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championship

2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championship Kicks Off Thursday

Krafton will launch the 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championship this Thursday, as the opening rounds will be livestreamed this week

Article Summary 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championship starts Oct 18, livestreamed for fans worldwide on YouTube.

48 teams battle at London's ExCel Centre for a share of the $3M prize pool and the PMGC trophy.

League Stage runs Oct 18-31, with the Grand Finals set for Dec 6-8 in London.

Fans to watch top players from Teams REJECT, Tianba, and more shine after the World Cup.

Krafton will kick off the 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championship this week, as this year's event will start livestreaming games on October 17. Starting on Thursday, October 18, we'll see teams compete on the League Stage until October 31, followed by the Grand Finals from December 6-8 at London's ExCel Centre. We have more details from the team about the competition below, as the events will be broadcast on YouTube.

2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championship

After the Group Draw, 48 teams will soon face off for the right to claim the prestigious trophy and their share of the $3,000,000 prize pool at the biggest PUBG Mobile Esports event of the year, held at London's iconic ExCel Centre. This is the first opportunity for fans to evaluate their favorite teams' matchups and anticipate an exciting tournament. The Survival Stage will take place from November 20th – 24th, where the remaining teams from the Group Stage will battle for one of 6 spots in the Grand Finals. The Survival Stage will be the final opportunity for teams to prove their worth and secure their position in the 2024 PMGC Grand Finals. The 15 best teams from the 2024 PMGC League Stage will then join the directly invited team Guild Esports in the 2024 PMGC Grand Finals. These 16 teams will go head-to-head in front of a live audience in London from December 6th to 8th, where one team will be crowned the 2024 PMGC Champion.

2024 PMGC Key Dates

PMGC League Group Stage (31st October – 17th November)

(31st October – 17th November) PMGC League Survival Stage (20th – 24th November)

(20th – 24th November) PMGC Grand Finals (6th – 8th December)

Following the release of the PUBG Mobile World Cup Player Rankings, fans are keeping a close eye on ReijiOcO from Team REJECT, Qzz from Team Tianba, MAFIOSO from Team Alpha 7, REVO77K from Team Alpha 7, Cyxae from Team DRX, DOK of 4Merical Vibes, YummyMEI from Team BOOM, TonyK from Vampire Esports, XC from Team Tianba and FROZENNX from Team IW NRX, who make up the top 10 spots with their outstanding performances at the 2024 PUBG Mobile World Cup.

