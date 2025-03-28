Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: XGIMI

XGIMI Unveils New MoGo 3 Pro Portable Outdoor Screen

XGIMI has a new item for people who loved to watch media on the go, as they introducted the MoGo 3 Pro Portable Outdoor Screen

Article Summary XGIMI launches the lightweight MoGo 3 Pro Outdoor Screen for on-the-go media lovers.

Enjoy a 70-inch, daylight-compatible screen perfect for movies, streaming, and gaming outdoors.

Features waterproof, rust-resistant aluminum frame with wrinkle-free, washable fabric.

New MoGo 3 Pro bundle includes case, power stand, optical filter, and more for optimal setup.

XGIMI has rveealed a new addition to their portable products line as they now have the new MoGo 3 Pro Portable Outdoor Screen. This is basically for all media lovers on the go as it has been designed to be lightweight, compact, and quick to setup. You're getting a 70-inch projection screen designed for outdoor entertainment, to work in either daylight or evening, perfect for watching movies and streaming media, as well as gamers, with a design encouraged to be used for Spring and Summer travel, among other gatherings. We have additional info for you here highlighting what you can do with it and its functionality, as the new screen is going for $100 on Amazon and on their website.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro Portable Outdoor Screen

Weighing only 3.3 lbs and folding down to just 18 inches, the XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen is designed for effortless portability. It fits easily into a backpack and features a customized storage bag, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment. An integrated elastic cord design makes set-up hassle-free and takes just 60 seconds—perfect for spontaneous movie nights under the stars. Built with durability in mind, the screen's aluminum alloy frame is waterproof, rust-resistant, and stable, ensuring reliability in outdoor conditions. The wrinkle-free, washable fabric maintains a smooth, high-quality viewing surface even after folding, while four ground stakes provide extra support and security in various environments.

The XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen is compatible with long-throw projectors and pairs perfectly with XGIMI's latest portable model, the MoGo 3 Pro. Also launching today is a new bundled option for the MoGo 3 Pro, so consumers can get the MoGo 3 Pro plus all the recommended accessories for optimal use, like water resistant Carrying case, the power base stand, a creative optical filter, a power adaptor, and a USB-C charging cable.

