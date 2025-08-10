Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Devs Of Color

2025 Game Devs of Color Expo Releases Full Schedule

We have an idea of everything happening at the 2025 Game Devs of Color Expo, as the team revealed the full schedule of events

Over 30 new games will debut during the GDoCExpo Direct kickoff, streamed live on YouTube.

Attendees can join panels, interviews, Steam sales, and in-person watch parties in NYC and Pittsburgh.

GDoCExpo will award up to $15,000 in no-strings grants to support game creators of color.

Organizers for the Game Devs of Color Expo revealed their full schedule for this year's convention, set to take place in mid-September. The team posted a full calendar of events taking place from September 16-19, detailsing many of the speakers and panels attendees can take advantage of during the all-digital gaming convention. We have more details below as we're about a month out from the event taking place.

2025 Game Devs of Color

The four‑day event will feature live panels, developer interviews, and more than 30 new game announcements during the GDoCExpo Direct kickoff on September 16 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT on the GDoCExpo YouTube channel. The Game Devs of Color Expo Steam Sale will also be live during the conference, with hundreds of demos and discounted games. In addition to the virtual program, in‑person watch parties are returning this year in New York City and Pittsburgh, with more watch parties to be announced.

Thanks to the support of the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, GDoCExpo will award up to $15,000 in no‑strings development grants to creators of color. Since 2019, GDoCExpo has awarded a total of $405,000 in grants to game creators of color. Community support remains vital: donations via the GiveButter fundraiser help underwrite future programming.

Game Devs of Color Expo is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games. Creators of color make great games but are often pushed to the margins. We fight to create a better games industry that is intersectional and equitable by organizing revolutionary events, uniting our vibrant community, and building access to knowledge, funding, and opportunities. Since its inception in 2016, GDoCExpo has built a reputation as a welcoming and inclusive space where developers can exchange knowledge, showcase their work, and find new opportunities in the industry. The event fosters genuine conversations and connections that extend beyond the expo, creating lasting relationships among attendees.

