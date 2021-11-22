25-Player PvP Game Shattle Announced For 2022 Release

Sweden-based studio 5 Fortress revealed their latest game on the way as they're making a 25-player PvP survival title called Shattle. The game will throw you back into the year 1970 in the middle of the Cold War, with a ton of bomb shelters that have never been used. At least, until now as you and 24 other players start in separate apartments, waiting to break out and gather supplies and weapons all across the fields in an attempt to try and survive as best you can. The game is currently slated for 2022, however, they have yet to put a proper release window on it. For now, enjoy the trailer as we wait for more info.

Short 20-minute rounds: No more hiding or camping. You don't have time for that. Survive to the end in any way you can. You have to think strategically, but you have to do it fast.

No more hiding or camping. You don't have time for that. Survive to the end in any way you can. You have to think strategically, but you have to do it fast. Close combat survival: Battle your way through everything from dense forests and bunkers to bomb shelters and underground tunnels as you get up close and personal with other players.

Battle your way through everything from dense forests and bunkers to bomb shelters and underground tunnels as you get up close and personal with other players. Destructible environments: As bombs fall, so does everything around you. So every time you leave your shelter, prepare for all-new surroundings.

As bombs fall, so does everything around you. So every time you leave your shelter, prepare for all-new surroundings. Extensive weapons and armor: Loot, craft or upgrade, there are many ways to equip yourself for the fight ahead. And watch the skies! The Swedish Forces are known to drop some rare guns and armor via air supplies.

Loot, craft or upgrade, there are many ways to equip yourself for the fight ahead. And watch the skies! The Swedish Forces are known to drop some rare guns and armor via air supplies. Points-based scoring: This isn't your typical battle royale where you want to be the last one standing. Everyone's goal is to make it to safety, but how you do it is up to you. Whether you want to shoot your way through or have a more tactical approach, everything counts towards your final score.

This isn't your typical battle royale where you want to be the last one standing. Everyone's goal is to make it to safety, but how you do it is up to you. Whether you want to shoot your way through or have a more tactical approach, everything counts towards your final score. Bird's View: Death isn't the end of your journey. Come back as a dove and be the ultimate spotter for your team.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shattle Official Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/60ACrMKRV7E)