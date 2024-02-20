Posted in: Arc System Works, Cygames, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2B, Granblue Fantasy, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, NieR:Automata

2B Joins The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Roster

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has a brand new update out that has officially added 2B from NieR:Automata to the roster.

Version 1.21 introduces RTT indicator and Oceania server for online play.

2B obtainable as DLC, with lobby avatar and figures for Figure Studio.

New Princess Connect! Re: Dive avatar set and bonuses released as DLC.

Cygames and Arc System Works has released the latest update for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising as 2B from NieR:Automata officially joins the roster of fighters. The Version 1.21 update adds the latest playable character, as well as new tie-in content from Princess Connect! Re: Dive, and some other improvements to the game. We have the rundown of everything added below as you can download the content now.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Version 1.21 Update

In addition, a network indicator (RTT) has been added for online Ranked and Casual Matches, along with Oceania as a selectable server. Other features and various bug fixes have also been implemented. For more details, please refer to the patch notes on the official GBVSR site.

2B is now obtainable as a DLC character. This addition to the roster includes an online lobby avatar of 2B that can be used in Grand Bruise Legends! (Grand Bruise!), and figures for the Figure Studio. An all-purpose battle android deployed as a member of the automated infantry squad, YoRHa. Members of YoRHa forgo names and are referred to only by their codes. Though regulations forbid them from expressing emotions, each model has its own distinguishing personality, and 2B is comparatively cool, calm, and collected.

The additional character featured in this set is also included in GBVSR Character Pass 1 and GBVSR Deluxe Character Pass 1. Please be careful to ensure you do not make a duplicate purchase. The YoRHa Uniform outfit can be obtained by entering the included serial code into the Serial Codes screen in the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game.

Second Tie-in Premium Avatar Set Featuring Princess Connect! Re: Dive Now Available

The second tie-in GBVSR premium avatar set features Pecorine, Kokkoro, Karyl, and Sheffy from Princess Connect! Re: Dive and are available as paid DLC. These premium avatars can also be set as partners to advise and encourage you during gameplay. The set also comes with badges and the Royal Equipment: Princess Sword, Retainer's Windspear, and Chaos Grimoire Weapon Cutouts that can be used in Grand Bruise!

