Beadle & Grimm's Announces D&D Premium Map Collection

Beadle & Grimm’s has a new Dungeons & Dragons release coming as the Dungeon Master's Guide: Premium Map Collection arrives in December

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm's partners with Wizards of the Coast for a new D&D map collection releasing this December.

The Premium Map Collection includes 30 detailed battle maps for epic campaigns.

Features two durable canvas maps of Greyhawk and Eastern Oerik, ideal for display or gameplay.

Comes with a specialized Greyhawk DM screen for quick access to essential game info.

Beadle & Grimm's announced they have partnered up with Wizards of the Coast to release the Dungeon Master's Guide: Premium Map Collection for Dungeons & Dragons. With the new set of 2024 core rulebooks coming out, the two companies have come together to give the ultimate Dungeon Master a collection of maps worthy of any table, as they are large, detailed versions of locations and settings found within the pages of the DM's Guide. Most of them are from the appendix, which you would use for research or to set up your campaign in a familiar spot. We have more info below about the collection, as pre-orders have started for the price of $160, which will be sent out in December.

Dungeons & Dragons – Dungeon Master's Guide: Premium Map Collection

Featuring a box that opens book style, with a magnetic closing panel, this limited edition premium map collection includes:

30 battle maps: B&G has commissioned Moonlight Maps, The Voyager's Workshop, and Stinky Goblin to create full-color realizations of the black and white maps provided in the appendix of the 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide. Epic battles deserve epic battle maps, and these large maps are gridded for mini-use.

B&G has commissioned Moonlight Maps, The Voyager's Workshop, and Stinky Goblin to create full-color realizations of the black and white maps provided in the appendix of the 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide. Epic battles deserve epic battle maps, and these large maps are gridded for mini-use. 2 canvas area maps: These maps of the City of Greyhawk and Eastern Oerik are 21×30" printed on durable canvas and are built to stand the test of time (and countless spilled drinks). Lay them out on your table or hang them on your game room wall.

These maps of the City of Greyhawk and Eastern Oerik are 21×30" printed on durable canvas and are built to stand the test of time (and countless spilled drinks). Lay them out on your table or hang them on your game room wall. DM screen: Greyhawk is a rich and intricate setting filled with power struggles and ever-shifting loyalties. This unique DM screen immerses the players into that world with epic art on the front while providing DM's at-a-glance reference tables on the back. DM's will be able to quickly rattle off Greyhawk details like the gods of the realm, the calendar, geography, and important names without missing a beat.

