Disney Pixel RPG Adds The Little Mermaid Content

Disney Pixel RPG has a new update out now as the characters and locations from The Little Mermaid have been added to the mobile title

New rhythm game mechanic added in the Magic Song chapter under the sea.

Complete the chapter for login bonuses, Gacha Tickets, and upgrade materials.

Customize avatars and use auto mode for easy battles with Disney favorites.

GungHo Online Entertainment released a new update for Disney Pixel RPG this week, adding characters from The Little Mermaid to the mobile title. The chapter is called Magic Song, and with it comes a new mechanic as they've added a rhythm game world where performances are held, where else, under the sea. You can work with either Ariel or Ursula to save the underwater world that has been overrun with menacing Mimics! The new chapter comes with a login bonus and gives away Featured Gacha Tickets and Blue Crystals while completing the chapter will unlock Celebration Missions and offer various upgrade materials.

The game worlds that the Disney characters call home have suddenly been invaded by strange programs, resulting in chaos. Previously isolated game worlds have become connected… causing unexpected encounters between characters and throwing them into confusion. Take on the role of a player of these games and join Disney characters as you embark on an epic quest across multiple game worlds to restore order! An RPG where you go on adventures with pixel art versions of Disney characters! Classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck appear! Pooh, Baymax, Stitch, Aurora, Maleficent, and other fan favorites join the fun as well! Dive into a never-before-seen Disney world where familiar characters get new looks themed around rhythm games, board games, and various other genres!

Battles: Simple battles that are fun for all! Enjoy fast-paced battles alongside Disney characters that you can direct with simple commands. You can also let the characters battle on their own with auto mode for even more ease of gameplay. More experienced RPG players can delve deeper by strategizing and making use of the Attack, Defend, and Skill commands to seize victory!

Simple battles that are fun for all! Enjoy fast-paced battles alongside Disney characters that you can direct with simple commands. You can also let the characters battle on their own with auto mode for even more ease of gameplay. More experienced RPG players can delve deeper by strategizing and making use of the Attack, Defend, and Skill commands to seize victory! Avatars: Combine your favorite hairstyles and outfits to make your own unique Avatar! Disney-themed clothing items are featured! Put together outfits that suit your mood.

Combine your favorite hairstyles and outfits to make your own unique Avatar! Disney-themed clothing items are featured! Put together outfits that suit your mood. Expeditions: Gather materials and power up characters while you're away. Pixelated Disney characters can explore the game worlds even when you're not playing. You'll obtain various items when they return from Expeditions.

