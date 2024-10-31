Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair

Secretlab Reveals Titan Evo NanoGen Edition Chair

Secretlab has revealed the next step in their line of gaming chairs with the reveal of the Titan Evo NanoGen Edition in two colors

Article Summary Secretlab unveils Titan Evo NanoGen Chair in stylish black and white options.

Experience unmatched comfort with NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette and NanoFoam Composite1.

Innovative material technology provides durability and plush seating.

Elevate your gaming setup with ergonomic excellence for $850-1,000.

Secretlab has revealed its latest line of gaming chairs, as the company is attempting to take the next logical step with the Titan Evo NanoGen Edition Chair. According to the team, this new line of chairs has been designed to take in feedback and testing from the Titan Evo, as they have tried to find a balance between Soft and Support, as well as between Durability and Plishiness, to find the best comfort zone for everyone. The chair comes in two colors as you can choose between black or white, depending on how you feel, and we're pretty sure they will work with whatever Skins design you choose since it appears the shape hasn't changed. We have more info on the new line below, as they are currently listed on the company's website for about $800.

Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition Chair

Equipped with all the pro-grade ergonomic features from the Secretlab Titan Evo and more. This latest addition sets a new bar in comfort for those seeking an exceptionally premium sitting experience without any compromises. Our next-generation materials fuse benefits previously thought impossible in the same material. The all-new Secretlab NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette is more supple than ever, while being our most resilient leatherette yet. We are also introducing the Secretlab NanoFoam Composite1, our revolutionary multi-layer structure that is both soft and supportive — an extraordinary leap forward for healthy, comfortable sitting over long hours.

The Secretlab NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette is an ultra-soft, ultra-resilient leatherette that sets a new standard in material innovation. Characterized by a rich, buttery-soft grain and a luxurious sheen that is immediately apparent at the first touch, it is our softest leatherette yet, delivering a plushness that feels incredible when seated. Over the past decade, our engineers have experimented with different leatherette compositions, studying the best attributes of each one and how to reproduce them in the same material. The new Secretlab NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette is more resilient than ever, and is 14x more durable than regular PU leather. Employing the latest manufacturing technologies, we developed a method to integrate ultra-dense nanofibers into both the surface and base layers through an advanced needle-point process, enhancing that buttery-soft feel under the skin as well as stain and UV resistance to outlast even the harshest conditions.

