Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Good Boy, Observer Interactive

Cozy Eco-Driver Metroidvania Good Boy Gets a Publisher

Good Boy has a new publisher in Team17, as the new cozy eco-friendly Metroidvania title has yet to be given a release window

Article Summary Good Boy teams up with Team17, offering cozy Metroidvania vibes and eco-friendly gameplay.

Explore Terra II as a LAIKA Rover, capturing life forms and uncovering the planet's mysteries.

Form bonds with other Rovers and a Human, using creature abilities to expand and overcome challenges.

Customize your Rover, explore diverse biomes, and unlock ancient secrets on Terra II.

Developer Observer Interactive has formed a new partnership with publisher Team17, as they will release their latest game, Good Boy. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cozy Metroidvania with a focus on eco-friendly mechanics. You play a robot tasked with capturing and studying alien life forms on a new planet, completing quests and forming a bond with your human friend who has joined you. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we're waiting to hear about a release window.

Good Boy

LAIKA welcomes you on your journey to the alien planet of Terra II. As you know the LAIKA Programme gave old dogs a new lease on life by transferring their consciousness into Rovers, allowing them to live on forever as a brave space explorer! Equipped with your very own Space Rover, we're looking forward to seeing all you capture as you sniff out and investigate various regions of the planet and research the lifeforms that inhabit it. You will encounter other Rovers and in the interest of solidarity we would encourage you to complete quests for them and most importantly forge a bond with your new Human friend, as you uncover the ancient mysteries of the planet. A Human's Best Friend: When an Anomaly is detected on the remote, alien planet Terra II, a Human explorer is sent out to investigate. After a bumpy landing, the Human's S.O.S beacon awakens a nearby, dormant LAIKA Rover. Together, you'll go on a journey to find the Anomaly and unravel the story behind its mysterious origin. Form an unbreakable bond as you work together to complete the Human's mission.

When an Anomaly is detected on the remote, alien planet Terra II, a Human explorer is sent out to investigate. After a bumpy landing, the Human's S.O.S beacon awakens a nearby, dormant LAIKA Rover. Together, you'll go on a journey to find the Anomaly and unravel the story behind its mysterious origin. Form an unbreakable bond as you work together to complete the Human's mission. Eco-System Metroidvania: Use a variety of tools and upgrades to capture the exotic creatures of Terra II. Harness their unique abilities to overcome obstacles and expand the world or bring them back to Homebase where they can be scanned for Research Credits. The living, breathing ecosystem of Terra II is at your disposal!

Use a variety of tools and upgrades to capture the exotic creatures of Terra II. Harness their unique abilities to overcome obstacles and expand the world or bring them back to Homebase where they can be scanned for Research Credits. The living, breathing ecosystem of Terra II is at your disposal! LAIKA Rovers: Find and reboot your sleeping canine companions, become best friends, and work together to help The Human with their mission. Complete quests for the Rovers to receive unique rewards and help them remember their past by unlocking their hidden memory tapes.

Find and reboot your sleeping canine companions, become best friends, and work together to help The Human with their mission. Complete quests for the Rovers to receive unique rewards and help them remember their past by unlocking their hidden memory tapes. Unlock Mysteries: Delve deep into the hidden depths of Terra II! Explore sprawling caves and discover ancient temples, as you uncover the history of the planet and its previous inhabitants. Who were they? Where did they go?

Delve deep into the hidden depths of Terra II! Explore sprawling caves and discover ancient temples, as you uncover the history of the planet and its previous inhabitants. Who were they? Where did they go? Beautiful Biomes: Explore the familiar yet alien planet of Terra II. Utilise your upgrades and creature abilities to adapt to the different biomes, from lush forests to stinky swamps and snowy mountain tops.

Explore the familiar yet alien planet of Terra II. Utilise your upgrades and creature abilities to adapt to the different biomes, from lush forests to stinky swamps and snowy mountain tops. Rover Customisation: Upgrade your Rover with new tools and capturing equipment. Maximise your exploring capabilities with motherboard enhancements and abilities. Expand your wardrobe, unlock new cosmetics, and become the most fashionable Rover on Terra II!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!