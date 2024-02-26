Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Black Tower Studios, Sumo Nottingham

Black Tower Studios Joins The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Development

Black Tower Studios has joined forces with Gun Interactive to help develop more content for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Gun Interactive and Sumo Digital announced this morning they have partnered with Black Tower Studios to help develop more content for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The team released a short statement, which we have for you here, letting fans know they will start contributing more content to the game as they move forward with the multiplayer horror survival title. While they didn't go into details about the kind of content they would be making, it's pretty clear they'll be taking on the kind of content cycle Friday The 13th: The Game had, which means we'll probably be seeing more maps and cosmetics down the road.

Black Tower Studios joins The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Over the course of the past month, Black Tower Studios has been working alongside Sumo to prepare for their transition to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Gun Interactive and Black Tower Studios have had a previous history with co-development, where collaboration and transparency are key pillars for both studios. Black Tower Studios is a development studio that has also worked on titles such as Predator Hunting Grounds, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Gun is very excited to welcome their talented team coming together to continue bringing the best to asymmetrical horror, as they created the Jarvis House and Pinehurst maps on Friday the 13th: the Game, as well as provided support. As well as a number of other partners will be joining forces with Gun, such as Art Bully Productions for future cosmetics for all characters, Testronic Labs on QA testing, Saturday Morning Cereal for all game trailers and assisting in in-game cinematics, and Odd Gentleman, the studio behind Museum Mode as well as possible future modes. These teams are all dedicated to the vision for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as the game continues to evolve and expand.

