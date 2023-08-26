Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Loop Studio, Fabloo Games, Gamescom 2023, Just For Games, Quadroids

2D Puzzle Platformer Quadroids Revealed During Gamescom 2023

Fabloo Games and Just For Games revealed their brand-new 2D puzzle platformer Quadroids during Gamescom 2023 this past week.

Indie game publishers Just for Games and Fabloo Games, along with developer Blue Loop Studio, revealed their new 2D puzzle platformer game, Quadroids, during Gamescom 2023. Fully named The Mind Twisting Quadroids, the game will offer up a bit of a challenge to anyone who thinks they're a master of either, as you'll have to master coordination, dexterity, and reflexes all at once, while also putting your mind to the test figuring out how to traverse levels and solve puzzles along the way. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the fact we know it will be out in 2024, but it will be released for PC via Steam and all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer!

In The Mind Twisting Quadroids, players will assist an evil robotic overlord known as Roboctopus in fulfilling its destiny as supreme ruler of the cosmos. Guide Roboctopus' army of Quadroid bots over 100 interconnected levels filled with lasers, acid baths and a variety of other automaton annihilating hazards. Look for opportunities hidden in each of the game's four screens and sacrifice your Quadroids wisely. Refine those psychomotor skills and carve a path to cerebral domination.

Four Screens, One Goal – Control and coordinate across four split-screens at the same time.

– Control and coordinate across four split-screens at the same time. Overcome all obstacles – Avoid acid baths, dodge spikes and control the environment with robots.

– Avoid acid baths, dodge spikes and control the environment with robots. Droids die too. Sacrifice the Quadroids to progress! – Remember, even if a character dies a horrible death, they can still help in the quest! Each body is a platforming opportunity…

– Remember, even if a character dies a horrible death, they can still help in the quest! Each body is a platforming opportunity… Defeat the AI – Discover more than 100+ cute pixel art levels (complete with gory elements for added fun) on your mission to conquer the galaxy!

"We're excited to bring our expertise and experience with beloved retro platformers to The Mind Twisting Quadroids," said Guillaume Crouzille, the creator of Quadroids. "We're building a unique puzzle strategy-platforming challenge that really pushes the boundaries of what's come before. With so many controllable characters and screens at the player's fingertips, and innovative new ways of traversing the environment, this is a game fans of the genre won't want to miss. All wrapped up in cute but gory pixel art."

