30 Ninjas Releases New Interactive Mobile Experience ASSET 15 30 Ninjas has a new mobile game out now as you can play the new augmented reality thriller ASSET 15 right now.

30 Ninjas has launched a new augmented reality thriller game this week as mobile players can now get their hands on ASSET 15. The game was created by director-producer Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Julina Tatlock, and Jed Weintrob, and was developed in partnership with Verizon. The game revolves around two sisters, Flux and Petra, whose lives are changed when Petra falls into a mysterious coma after she is exposed to an experimental new tech. The only way she can live if is her hacktivist sister Flux can hack the program and save her. We got more details on the game below, as it is available now.

"In ASSET 15, players follow Flux, played by Amandla Sternberg, over five thrilling chapters as she uncovers the secrets behind the experimental AI technology that puts her sister into a coma. Flux's sister, Petra, served as a high-powered executive for Helios, a tech unicorn developing transcranial MR glasses codenamed "ASSET 15." While the glasses allow users to upload their memories to Helios' cloud platform, the nascent technology also causes damage no one quite understands. Players will help save Petra by working with Flux to hack her mind, navigate her memories and connect her thoughts through solving increasingly mind-bending 3D AR puzzles. Petra's shattered memories float, broken and disconnected, around players' surroundings in augmented reality, and players must reconstruct the scenes to solve the mystery. In ASSET 15, players will experience "Room-Scale Augmented Reality," as they use their mobile devices to unlock and solve challenging puzzles constructed as part of the game's compelling storyline. 30 Ninjas created ASSET 15 by using volumetric video hologram technology to film the game's talented cast and bring them to life in front of players' eyes."

"As creators and storytellers, we always strive to build narratives that allow players to 'lose' themselves within the experience," said Julina Tatlock, Founder and CEO, 30 Ninjas. "In ASSET 15, we have created an experience that not only merges the real, physical world with the virtual experience of interacting with the characters as 3D holograms, it allows players to feel a greater emotional connection with the characters. This is just the beginning of how we see storytelling evolving in entertainment, and we think that it holds a lot of promise and creative possibilities."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!