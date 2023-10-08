Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deathbound, Tate Multimedia, Trialforge Studio

Deathbound Reveals New Trailer Showing Off The Weapons

Tate Multimedia dropped a new trailer for the game Deathbound, as they show off different magical weapons you can use in the game.

Indie game developer Trialforge Studio and publisher Tate Multimedia dropped a new trailer recently for their Soulslike title, Deathbound. The game isn't going to be released until 2024, but they're showing off different aspects of it in the meantime. This particular trailer goes over the magical weapons you'll come across to fight enemies and how each one has a little something different going for it so you can decide how best to head into battle. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Deathbound is set in a crumbling civilization where the clash between fanatical faith and unnatural science decimated the world of Ziêminal and the great city of Akratya. Throughout their crusade, players will encounter ruthless monsters who will test the will and valor of all who knock at their door. Within Ziêminal, there is no good nor evil, only justifications. Akratya is a vile and dangerous city. It will take more than the traditional sword and shield to conquer, let alone survive. Deathbound features a unique Binding System allowing players to absorb the essence of the fallen warriors found throughout the world. Essence offers the opportunity to craft catered playstyles through a diverse range of skills and abilities, as well as form a party."

"Through dynamic transformation, players can switch between the heroes in a party at any time and adapt to the many perilous situations they will find themselves in. Binding also allows players to deliver devastating Morphstrikes using the combined powers of all the absorbed fallen. The line between life and death is razor-thin. A carefully executed Morphstrike can change the tide of battle. The memories and identities of the fallen will be uncovered through Binding as well. In addition to the environment and items, essence will reveal the narrative behind the world of Ziêminal and its inhabitants. Though players must tread carefully when Binding, as not all heroes converge harmoniously. The conflicts caused by divergent essences absorbed will greatly impact the gameplay and narrative alike."

