30XX Releases New Dally DLC For Nintendo Switch, Steam Coming Soon

Batterystaple Games has a new update and paid DLC out now for 30XX, but only for Switch players as the Steam release is delayed

Article Summary Batterystaple Games releases a new paid Dally DLC and free Update 1.3 for 30XX, now available on Nintendo Switch.

Steam release for the new content is delayed but planned; currently only Switch players can access the new updates.

Dally DLC introduces a new character with unique Primary Weapons, Powers, Charged Powers, and upgradeable Brilliant Bells.

Free Update 1.3 adds new character Dolto, Eternal Challenges, revamped boss battles, new level themes, and more.

Indie game developer and publisher Batterystaple Games has released a new free update and a new paid DLC for 30XX this morning, but only for the Nintendo Switch at the moment. The team confirmed this morning that due to a bit of a snafu beyond their control, the two new content releases have been delayed for Steam, but they are still planning to release them both. So, for now, only Switch fans have access to the new Dally DLC, which adds a brand new character to the mix, and the free Update 1.3, which brings new content to the game in a few different ways. We have the full details below and the trailer above.

30XX – Dally DLC & Update 1.3

Dally joins the fray as a paid DLC character, piloting the Catastrophe Armor mech suit. Add purr-sonality to her arsenal of brand-new Primary Weapons, Powers, and Charged Powers with Brilliant Bells! Find Bells and apply upgrades to any of Dally's abilities. Attach the Homing Bell for dead-on projectile accuracy, the Bell of Novae to make any ability fire more projectiles in random directions, and the Vengeful Bell to grant Dally free ability uses when taking damage! Dally isn't the only new playable character on the prowl.

Dolto, a determined dummy – and Delta's Revenant – stumbles onto the scene with the free 1.3 update, complete with silly animations. Ready to do some training of his own, Dolto must take all of Delta's challenges when offered, as opposed to just one of three. Score upgrade cash and bragging rights in new Eternal Challenges. These 20 new challenge rulesets shake up expectations and offer even more new ways to play 30XX! Maintain massive momentum with revamped boss battles, a new Entropy Condition offering EX-mode boss encounters, five new alternate level themes, new player color palettes, and a fun new level skip for only the most daring to discover.

