3D Realms Announces Graven With A 2021 Release Window

During Realms Deep 2020, 3D Realms revealed that they will be releasing Graven in 2021 as a spiritual successor to Hexen 2. The game is a the dark-fantasy action-adventure FPS in a dark medieval world that's being co-published by 1C Entertainment and being developed by Slipgate Ironworks. You'll have to deal with the deities and monstrosities roaming the world as a disgraced Priest of the Orthogonal Order. You'll have to fight against another heretical member of the Order who sacrifices the Priest's adoptive daughter, sending you into a spiral of righteous fury. Basically, beware everything that dares cross your path. You can read more about it with screenshots and a trailer below, as the game will come out on PC, all current-gen, and both next-gen consoles sometime in 2021.

Carefully observe a reactive world to find the way: with a journal, the player drives the exploration instead of following waypoints. Listen to townsfolks' woes and slay the monsters responsible for their torment. Banish over thirty distinct enemies from plagued madmen to swamp beasts with powerful sorceries such as wild blasts of lightning and scorching rays of flame. Solve environmental puzzles with those same powers, altering the world with spells. Wield destructive conventional weaponry, including magic staves and wrist-mounted crossbows. Find hidden gold to upgrade weapons and spells at blacksmiths and alchemists. Return to previously-plundered areas with new abilities to uncover secrets and entirely new areas. With more than 30 weapons and spells, Graven encourages experimentation. Play solo, with one friend in split-screen co-op, or even in a party of four online for complete arcane chaos. "Gravenbegan as a game we had often dreamed of," said Frederik Schreiber, vice president of 3D Realms and Game Director on Graven. "'What would a spiritual successor to a Dark Fantasy series such as Hexen, have looked like if it was made in 1998 in the original Unreal engine?' We think the answer is Graven. We hope you do too."