Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fire Sparrow Studio, Sealbreakers

3D Roguelite Brawler Sealbreakers Announced For Steam

A brand new 3D roguelite brawler called Sealbreakers has been revealed, as the game will eventually come out on PC via Steam

Article Summary Sealbreakers is a new 3D roguelite brawler announced for PC, featuring intense, weaponless combat.

Play as a disgraced warrior-monk fighting through collapsing realms filled with immortal tyrants.

Every run brings randomized moves, stances, and combos—no two fighters or battles are ever the same.

Break Chaos Seals, upgrade your skills, and fight through a warped world of modern and ancient fantasy.

Indie game developer and publisher Fire Sparrow Studio has announced their latest game on the way, as we get a better look at Sealbreakers. This is a new 3D roguelite brawler where you take on the role of a fallen and disgraced warrior who now fights his way through a series of immortal tyrants in a reality thats collapsing in on itself. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game currently doesn't have set plans for a release date.

Sealbreakers

Break the world back in Sealbreakers, a top-down roguelite beat 'em up where every run changes how you fight. Throw brutal combos, land cinematic finishers, snap perfect parries. Your moveset grows room by room. What kind of fighter will you become? You are a warrior-monk of the Faceless Order, a disgraced brotherhood sworn to fight without weapons. Offered one chance at redemption, the Order steps back into a world on the edge of collapse. The fate of reality is in your fists. Chain strikes into skull-busting combos. Grab enemies and slam them through walls. Unleash specials that wipe rooms clean. And never, ever pick up a weapon.

Sealbreakers is pure hand-to-hand action. Fights are fast, vicious, endlessly replayable. Every technique, from rapid jabs to devastating kicks and special finishers, is satisfying to land. The combat rewards timing, positioning, and crowd control. The warrior-monks of the Faceless Order spent centuries perfecting their craft. You get to see it in action. Each run starts with a choice of a fighting stance and basic techniques. Clear arenas to unlock new moves, stack modifiers, and discover combos. Your fighting style evolves room by room. Build into a heavyweight throwing magic-charged haymakers. A nimble striker landing a thousand jabs before anyone blinks. A master of parry who turns enemy attacks into finishers. Blend moves and styles. This is a roguelite fistfight, and no two warriors come out the same.

Sealbreakers runs on classic beat 'em rhythm. Pull enemies together, break the crowd, beat them one by one. Learn when to press forward, when to back off, and when to reset before you're overwhelmed. Enemies swarm the screen from every side. Some rush straight at you, others hang back and try to flank. Control the space or get buried. And don't forget to reload your fists. Seal Realms are a reflection of its Guardian, who has been twisted by the chaos that consumed them. Each Guardian is a brutal boss battle that will gain you access to the next realm. You must break four Chaos Seals to restore balance and bring honor to the Brotherhood. Between runs, unlock new fighting stances and upgrade the Faceless Knight to hit harder, move faster, and live longer.

Fight through a mountain monastery, storm a megacorporation that devours a city, and hunt down a cult in radioactive ruins. The world of Sealbreakers warps contemporary reality with ancient fantasy. Medieval kingdoms collide with modern dystopia. Time itself is corrupted. The Seals were built to contain chaos. Now the only way to stop the chaos from spreading is to… BREAK. THEM. ALL.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!