Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

The Lake Trio Raid Hour is tonight in Pokémon GO. In different places in the world, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be appearing in Legendary Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. Because of the time difference, some of these hours are happening very early in the morning for certain players, so it's going to be a bit difficult for remote raiders to coordinate for these without planning in advance. Still, here are some tips to maximize on Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Our tips for this unusual Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Find your way into an international Remote Raid Invite chat on Facebook or Discord. There are huge ones, which can be stressful, but there are also smaller, tighter-knit groups that avoid the problems that groups with thousands of members can have. For example, certain content creators in the Pokémon GO community, including The Trainer Club , have their own Discords that can be searched. Other content creators, such as Kriket23 who lives in Australia, are known for inviting people to Remote Raids while streaming on Twitch. There are many ways for Pokémon GO trainers to access these raids, so don't give up even though it's a challenge.

Don't rely solely on Raid Hour. These Pokémon are here for one week and demand is going to be incredibly high in these, the first few days of their feature in Legendary Raids. The difficulty of getting into these raids is going to decrease dramatically after a few days. Get into the raids you can, accept that this is going to be competitive, and be patient. There is an Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf out there waiting for you.

Practice your catch. A small, tight curveball where you sort of just let go rather than chuck it is key. These, unlike most Legendaries, are very small Pokémon and they're difficult to catch. Be ready for some fleeing Legendaries as you perfect your throw.

As always, good luck, fellow trainers!