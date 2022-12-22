BeamNG Drive Receives New Massive Update In Early Access

Indie developer and publisher BeamNG released a new massive update for their racing title BeamNG Drive, adding a whole new area. The update is one of many that they've been adding to the game throughout the year, as they have basically just been adding content to a game that's been in Early Access since 2015. And while there doesn't seem to be any plans to fully release the game at this point, it appears they are looking to give players content they can enjoy to tide them over. The new update, which is technically called v0.27, adds the new Johnson Valley location that provides a new off-roading experience. Complete with a new set of vehicles, new terrain, and a series of new missions. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer.

"Embrace the dirt of Johnson Valley, a 10 km2 playground filled with sprawling dunes, rugged rock-crawling paths, and plenty of filthy trails to blaze. Inspired by its real-life Southern Californian counterpart, the off-road-focused map has been meticulously crafted to test even the most refined skill sets. Drivers can cut their teeth on over 30 new missions overall, along with two new mission types; Collection and Evade. For those who prefer to coast on cruise control, there is plenty to take in across the awe-striking scenery found in Johnson Valley."

"Sweeping vistas are great and all, but what fun is dirt without tearing it up with a new set of wheels? The update delivers five new vehicles to drivers' garages; SP Dunekicker, SP Rockbasher, Autobello Piccolina Autobuggy, Autobello Stambecco, and FPU Wydra. From barreling through the dunes to treacherous vertical climbs, all of the vehicles offer a unique approach to Johnson Valley's varied terrain. Tying the new vehicles together are BeamNG's new bypass shock absorber simulation and revamped EVs simulation, delivering one of the most advanced and accurate off-road shock simulation technology implemented in a game to date."