Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core Announced For 2026

Ghost Ship Publishing has a new spinoff of Deep Rock Galactic on the way, as Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core will be released next year

Indie game developer and publisher Ghost Ship Publishing revealed that their next game, Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, will be out next year. This particular title is a spinoff of the original Deep Rock Galactic, but they gave it a roguelite twist. Every mission starts with only the most basic equipment, as you'll work together to build up powers, weapons, abilities, and more. You'll have to think fast and work together to achieve great things, or fail as a team and start from scratch all over again. Enjoy the trailer and info here at the game is currently being set for a Q2 2026 release.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

All deep mining operations on Hoxxes have suddenly gone dark. An enormous transient disturbance has cut off all contact with our dig sites. Ever since The Grayout, nothing gets in or out. The Deep Rock Galactic Corporation needs our mining facilities secured and operational immediately. Conventional measures don't seem to be working. That's why we're sending in the Reclaimers. The Reclaimers are Deep Rock Galactic's elite security force. Planetary mining is a dangerous business, after all. The pickaxe is a noble tool, but there are times when it must become a weapon.

Throughout the years, the Company has called on the Reclaimers when a situation requires a little applied force. When negotiations aren't an option. When all else fails. Join the Reclaimers and experience a new arsenal of advanced weaponry, cutting-edge equipment and experimental biomedical enhancements available only to the Company's finest. Find out why the Reclaimers get sent in when nobody else can do the job.

We're sending you down to the lowest depths the Company has ever reached. These subterranean landscapes are largely uncharted territory. We're counting on you to gather critical intel on these extreme environments close to the planet's core. The Grayout Barrier disables most of our technology on contact, so you'll be heading in with only your pickaxe. You'll have to scrounge any weapons and equipment you can find within the mining facility, and craft enhancements by harvesting the wunder-mineral Expenite.

