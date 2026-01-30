Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Tomodachi Life, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Arrives in Mid-April

Nintendo confirmed that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be released in mid-April while showing it off in the latest Direct video

Article Summary Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream launches on Nintendo Switch in mid-April with exciting new features.

Create and customize unique Mii characters with new face paint, quirks, and personality options.

Help your Miis connect through friendships, shared homes, and unexpected island antics and drama.

Explore shops, design homes, and personalize your vibrant island with creative items and activities.

Nintendo recently held a special Nintendo Direct for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, showing off the game along with its release date. The company showed off over 20 minutes of content in the latest installment of the Mii-centric series, going over your character design, the island you live on, the activities you can do, and so much more. Enjoy the video and the full details from the company about the title here, as the game will launch on April 16, 2026.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

In the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream game, players can create Mii characters based on family, friends and anyone they can imagine, and have them inhabit a vibrant, eclectic island where almost anything can happen. Customize Mii characters right down to their personalities, little quirks and living spaces, then see what weird and wonderful things they'll get up to. Give them an occasional nudge to divulge what's on their minds, help them solve life's problems, cultivate their friendships and more. In this game, time passes the same way as the real world, so try and drop in on your Mii characters daily as they continue to live their best island lives!

Mii Characters With Character – In Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, players can fully customize and envision Mii characters as family, friends and more. Your experience can differ based on the Miis you create as residents, so feel free to experiment and grow your island population!

– In Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, players can fully customize and envision Mii characters as family, friends and more. Your experience can differ based on the Miis you create as residents, so feel free to experiment and grow your island population! Create Many Miis – There are two ways to create Mii characters: Choose "Get Help" to answer questions about their facial features, or "From Scratch" to select from various face types, hairstyles, eyes and more. There are many parts to choose from, some of which are new to this game, and you can create even more imaginative looking Miis with robust face paint options, too. After that, you can customize their name, height, body type, gender, voice and aspects of their personality, including how quirky they are, their energy levels and more.

– There are two ways to create Mii characters: Choose "Get Help" to answer questions about their facial features, or "From Scratch" to select from various face types, hairstyles, eyes and more. There are many parts to choose from, some of which are new to this game, and you can create even more imaginative looking Miis with robust face paint options, too. After that, you can customize their name, height, body type, gender, voice and aspects of their personality, including how quirky they are, their energy levels and more. Help Residents Connect – Once created, Miis will need some help getting on their feet. One way to do this is to bring various residents together. Drop Miis near each other and different situations might play out: They may discuss their favorite foods or bond over their love of monster trucks. Once acquainted, the Miis will be able to interact on their own. You can also have up to eight residents live together as roommates, and they'll react differently when sharing a home. With multiple Miis under one roof, some unexpected dramas may unfold!

– Once created, Miis will need some help getting on their feet. One way to do this is to bring various residents together. Drop Miis near each other and different situations might play out: They may discuss their favorite foods or bond over their love of monster trucks. Once acquainted, the Miis will be able to interact on their own. You can also have up to eight residents live together as roommates, and they'll react differently when sharing a home. With multiple Miis under one roof, some unexpected dramas may unfold! Visit Island Shops and Facilities – Help Miis discover their favorite eats and culinary curiosities at Fresh Kingdom food mart ; pick up a range of everyday attire and out-there outfits at Where & Wear clothing ; revamp rooms and living spaces at T&C Reno home supply (there are even rooms for Miis who dream of sleeping in a supermarket or a library!); shop for reasonably priced items that change depending on the time of day at the Marketplace ; gather island decorations at Quik Build amenities ; tune into the MNN news station to keep up with the Miis and everyday happenings on the island; and stage a fun photo op for Miis at Foto-Tomo photography and more.

– Help Miis discover their favorite eats and culinary curiosities at ; pick up a range of everyday attire and out-there outfits at ; revamp rooms and living spaces at (there are even rooms for Miis who dream of sleeping in a supermarket or a library!); shop for reasonably priced items that change depending on the time of day at the ; gather island decorations at ; tune into the to keep up with the Miis and everyday happenings on the island; and stage a fun photo op for Miis at and more. Palette House Workshop – Create a wide range of elements at this artsy workshop to further enliven island life! Design pets for Mii characters, draft up custom drinks, sketch a resident's favorite TV show, decorate a special item of clothing, draw the exterior of a house and ground tiles, and go wild by creating original items for your island, too.

– Create a wide range of elements at this artsy workshop to further enliven island life! Design pets for Mii characters, draft up custom drinks, sketch a resident's favorite TV show, decorate a special item of clothing, draw the exterior of a house and ground tiles, and go wild by creating original items for your island, too. Make Your Island Yours – Change up your island's aesthetic with landscape items, such as trees, plants, benches, vending machines, bouncy playground rides and more. Move shops and houses around, expand areas of land, and more based on suggestions from residents or personal preference.

– Change up your island's aesthetic with landscape items, such as trees, plants, benches, vending machines, bouncy playground rides and more. Move shops and houses around, expand areas of land, and more based on suggestions from residents or personal preference. More Ways to Customize – And add some flourishes to Mii characters by gifting them little quirks that can give them even more individuality, like poses they may strike, how they enjoy their food or having them toss and turn while they sleep, for example. You can also gift them favorite phrases to spice up their sentences. Try finding little quirks that fit each Mii!

