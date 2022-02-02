505 Games Announces Puzzle Quest 3 Coming In March

505 Games announced today that they will be releasing Puzzle Quest 3 as the game will come to Steam, App Store, and Google Play in March. For those who love the franchise, you'll enjoy what is essentially a boosted version of the main game as this one comes with an evolved 1-v-1 battle system that now plays in a cool-looking 3D world. To kick off the hype for the game, the devs have launched a pre-registration campaign where you can unlock rewards through community engagement after you pre-register as a way to help kickstart your eventual adventure in the game. We have more info on the game below along with the latest trailer.

Puzzle Quest 3 modernizes the globally popular series, offering a new take on the puzzle combat system. Players will enjoy the signature 1-versus-1 battles and new puzzle mechanics, including timed back-to-back 8-directional gem matching to help build mana and cast spells on enemies, opening up new strategic possibilities with every battle. The game takes place 500 years after the original Puzzle Quest, in the familiar lands of Etheria where heroes are called to save the realm from a new evil threatening all of dragon kind.

The newly released gameplay trailer showcases five hero classes launching this March. Players can choose to play as a Paladin, Berzerker, Shaman, Necromancer or Assassin to unleash powerful spells and defeat enemies in puzzle battles across the world of Etheria. The game recalls its popular deep RPG mechanics and fantasy-based storylines that made the original a standout hit, with plans to continue introducing new classes and game content over time.

"Over a decade ago, we introduced Puzzle Quest to gamers, innovating a new puzzle-RPG hybrid genre, and created a franchise that is still going strong today with millions of players globally," said Steve Fawkner, CEO and Creative Lead at Infinity Plus Two. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to finally continue the series and globally debut Puzzle Quest 3 this coming March. We have a big roadmap ahead with some big surprises that I'm sure will excite fans, both old and new."