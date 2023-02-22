7-Eleven Launches New Pac-Man Campaign With Bandai Namco Pac-Man is coming to 7-Eleven in a brand new promotion where you can get in-store items based on the game and win specialty items.

7-Eleven and Bandai Namco have come together for a brand new campaign as they are bringing Pac-Man gear and more in a new contest. Even though we haven't seen an arcade machine in a 7-Eleven since 1988, the two sides have decided to hold a special sweepstakes for loyal customers, which includes multiple giveaways, an exclusive 7Collection merchandise drop, and exciting new limited-time-only beverages inspired by the franchise and its characters. We got more details of the promotion below, and you can read the full set of rules before you dive in.

"The convenience retailers are making gaming dreams a reality by giving customers who make purchases via 7Rewards, Speedy Rewards, or 7NOW Delivery the chance to score the ultimate home arcade setup, exclusive merch, hand-held arcade games, and so much more – all inspired by the legendary original Pac-Man arcade game. Loyalty members can also purchase participating products like Slurpee drinks and coffee drinks – as well as all varieties of Celsius and Red Bull products – for 7x the chance to win! The ultimate home arcade setup includes a custom 7-Eleven x Pac-Man or Speedway x Pac-Man arcade cabinet as well as a collection of Pac-Man-branded accessories, including an air hockey table, tabletop arcade machine, a quintessential swivel stool, and a classic arcade rug. Say hello to neon accents, bright and flashy screens, and the nostalgic sound of bleeps, bloops, and of course, waka waka, all from the comfort of home."

"A 7-Eleven x Pac-Man collab wouldn't be complete without an appearance by everyone's favorite Ghosts. Participating stores will temporarily rename some of their beloved beverages after Pac-Man's foes: Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde. Now through April 11, customers can enjoy Clyde's Coffee Blend, a tasteful medium blend coffee that can be made it's own with thousands of ways to customize, or the limited-time-only Pinky's Strawberry White Chocolate Cappuccino, a sweet and fruity hot beverage with a delightful pink hue. The other two Ghosts will be heading in-store starting April 12, when customers can sip on their preferred flavor of Slurpee drinks – Inky's Blueberry Raz or Blinky's Cherry."