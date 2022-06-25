Veteran Devs Form New Studio Liithos & Announce New Game Ashfall

Brand new AAA studio Liithos announced this week they have a new game on the way as they revealed the narrative-driven Ashfall. The studio is being headed up by founder and CEO Michael Mumbauer (former Founder & CEO of That's No Moon), and VP John Garvin (former Bend Studio Creative Director of Days Gone and Syphon Filter), as they are looking to make games that break the mold of familiar genres by presenting new ways to tell stories in gaming. Their first effort in Ashfall is the creation of Garvin, as you will try to survive in a world scarred by global warming, spurred on by the eruption of volcanos from the Ring Of Fire in the Pacific Ocean. The game will start as a single-player experience and later evolve into a multiplayer PvE and PvP title, which will be released for PC, consoles, and Web 3.0. We have a few quotes below from all parties involved as we have yet to find out roughly when the game will be released.

"At Liithos, we want to deliver the next evolution of AAA gaming to the masses in connected ways that have never been experienced before," said Michael Mumbauer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liithos. "The gaming industry is amazing in that it has evolved through a series of innovations, never going backwards. We look forward to continuing that trend, working with partners like the HBAR Foundation in support of the Hedera network, who understand the potential and need for innovation without any harmful impact to the environment."

"Michael and I have worked together creatively for almost two decades and this is our chance to create something really new and exciting. It's like getting the band back together," said John Garvin, Vice President, Creative of Liithos. "Our goal is to create a truly next-gen, open world experience that engages with new technologies to allow user-generated content. As always, our focus is on creating beloved characters, captivating stories and evolutionary gameplay and a world worth exploring, not just in games, but other media as well."

"The team that Michael has assembled at Liithos represents the top minds in AAA game development and the creation of transmedia IP," said Alex Russman, VP and Head of the Metaverse Fund at The HBAR Foundation. "As Liithos lead the charge in bringing top-tier gaming into the Web3 era, creating richer and more rewarding experiences for their users, we are pleased to partner with them and support the development of Liithos' games and ecosystem, both on the Hedera network and within the broader gaming industry."