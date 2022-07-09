80 Days & Overboard To Be Released As A Special Edition

ININ Games revealed they will be publishing a special edition of both 80 Days and Overboard together as a physical package deal. Working with Strictly Limited Games, the two games will be released as a single cartridge for the Nintendo Switch. Technically, there will be two versions of this being released, the first is the Limited Edition (2,000 copies) which is just the main game and box, being sold for $30. The second is the Special Limited Edition (999 copies), which will come in a bigger box with a set of collectibles to be sold for $50. You can check out more about this release down below, however, be aware that the company did not put a release date on either of these yet.

80 Days In this steampunk retelling of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days, players set out on a journey to circumnavigate the globe. Playing as Passepartout, long-suffering valet to Phileas Fogg, you must set the route, manage the budget, oversee the health and well-being of your master, and get back to London before the clock runs out. The game has been critically-acclaimed and was one of the best games of 2014, according to Time Magazine! Visit over 170 bespoke cities on your journey around the world.

Discover creative ways to travel – by train, airship, moving city, ice-walker, hydrofoils and much more…

Lose yourself in a richly imagined, diverse alternative-history steampunk world created by award-winning writers Meg Jayanth and Jon Ingold.

Experience a unique journey with thousands of choices for endless possibilities.

Enjoy striking Art Deco-styled visuals by Jaume Illustration.

80 Days is not the end – can you do it in less? Overboard Your husband has been murdered! There's just one problem – you killed him. Now you have eight hours to cover up your crime and get away without being caught. Frame other passengers, conceal the evidence, and figure out how to get away with it before the time runs out in this Writers' Guild Awards-winning game in the category "Best Writing in a Video Game". NPCs have their own agendas, and remember everything they see and hear.

Choose every line and every action. Go where you want, when you want.

Some characters are friendly, and some are out to get you. Who will you befriend? And who will you betray?

You only have eight hours to escape justice, and the clock is always ticking.

Play once for a thrill, or multiple times to uncover all the secrets and achieve the ideal ending.