Kid Pilot Plans Steam Next Fest Demo Ahead Of VR Release

Flamingo Simulation Systems announced this week Kid Pilot will have a free demo at Steam Next Fest before being released on VR platforms.

VR developer and publisher Flamingo Simulation Systems confirmed they have a free demo for Kid Pilot on the way ahead of the game's official release. The team will be taking part in Steam Next Fest, offering players a chance to experience the flight adventure game for themselves in a limited capacity. Enjoy the trailer as the demo will be available from February 5-12.

Kid Pilot

Kid Pilot allows players of all ages to explore the skies. Learn the ropes in the game's tutorial, then embark on an adventure through a range of beautiful environments. Whether navigating intricate mazes, daring to dive into a treacherous volcano, or practicing your target skills, Kid Pilot offers endless sightseeing adventures. As you fly, earn badges for completing achievements and overcoming challenging boss fights, striving to become a Top Pilot! As you progress through the game, players earn the opportunity to unlock new planes, maps, and experiences, daring even to reach the cosmos! Thanks to its intuitive and accessible controls, Kid Pilot is designed for everyone. Boasting a range of colorful environments and challenges for every type of player, Kid Pilot ensures an engaging game night filled with colorful expeditions, all from the comfort of your own home.

M aster of the Skies: Take control of your aircraft with simple hand gestures for multi-directional flight.

Take control of your aircraft with simple hand gestures for multi-directional flight. Continental Explorer: Earn achievement badges to unlock new maps and planes, expanding your world in Kid Pilot!

Earn achievement badges to unlock new maps and planes, expanding your world in Kid Pilot! R ise to the Challenge: Adjust your flight pattern to pass through numerous obstacles, whether you're traversing a tiki maze or enjoying some target practice.

Adjust your flight pattern to pass through numerous obstacles, whether you're traversing a tiki maze or enjoying some target practice. F un for the Whole Family: Kid Pilot's maps offer a range of challenges, accommodating the skills of every type of player.

Kid Pilot's maps offer a range of challenges, accommodating the skills of every type of player. Fully Immersive: Taking advantage of VR's 360° dimensions, let yourself fly into distant lands you could only dream of!

