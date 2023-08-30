Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: A.K.I., street fighter

A.K.I. Will Join Street Fighter 6 On September 27th

Capcom has an official release date for A.K.I. being added to the Street Fighter 6 roster, as she'll drop in on September 27th.

Capcom confirmed this afternoon that A.K.I. will be added to the Street Fighter 6 roster on September 27th with an all-new trailer. Following Rashid, who was added in July, she will become the 20th playable character next month, adding to the DLC roster. You will be able to add her to the game as an individual purchase or as part of the Fighter Pass, which will also come with added cosmetics and more for those who want to go the extra mile. We got more details on the character's abilities below along with the trailer for you to enjoy.

"A.K.I. draws much of her poisonous personality and inspiration from her master F.A.N.G, who was first introduced in Street Fighter V. In the single-player World Tour mode, players can learn more about A.K.I.'s interest in the evil Shadaloo organization and help her find her herbal medicine in Tian Hong Yuan, a new location for players to meet their newest Master and apply her deadly moves to their custom avatar."

Serpent Lash : From a distance, A.K.I. sends her nails flying forward like a chain, poisoning enemies she hits. When she strikes an opponent who is already poisoned, a Toxic Blossom will trigger an explosion and open enemies up to follow-up attacks.

: From a distance, A.K.I. sends her nails flying forward like a chain, poisoning enemies she hits. When she strikes an opponent who is already poisoned, a Toxic Blossom will trigger an explosion and open enemies up to follow-up attacks. Nightshade Pulse : A.K.I. sends a bubble forward that also poisons enemies it hits. She can strike the bubble with Nightshade Chaser to pop it in advance, increasing its area of effect.

: A.K.I. sends a bubble forward that also poisons enemies it hits. She can strike the bubble with Nightshade Chaser to pop it in advance, increasing its area of effect. Orchid Spring : A.K.I. places a puddle of poison in front of her which will affect opponents who step inside it.

: A.K.I. places a puddle of poison in front of her which will affect opponents who step inside it. Sinister Slide : Slither across the screen to avoid threats while stalking forward and perform follow-up moves like Venomous Fang, Heel Strike, or Entrapment.

: Slither across the screen to avoid threats while stalking forward and perform follow-up moves like Venomous Fang, Heel Strike, or Entrapment. Claws of Ya Zi: A.K.I.'s Level 3 Super Art pierces various pressure points on an opponent's body and injects a poison that dangerously detonates from within.

