A Memoir Blue Will Be Released Everywhere This February

Annapurna Interactive and Cloisters Interactive revealed this week that they're releasing A Memoir Blue on all platforms in February. This game has been making the rounds in indie circles as it has a fun and unique storytelling aspect, in which you will be helping a young swimmer named Miriam solve dreamlike puzzles that bend and shape reality. You are literally plunged deeper into her journey as you will need to let go of all things ordinary and explore her memories to find the childhood she once had.

The game has been getting some much-deserved praise for this heartfelt story of a mother and daughter, with visuals that fit the story accordingly as you are taken on a bit of a journey all from listening to a song that sets off memories from years ago. It's a pretty cool game to look at, which you can do so with the trailer below and you get a look at the visuals that blend 2D and 3D together. The game will officially become available on February 10th, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam/Windows Store).

A song from years ago triggers a flood of memories for champion swimmer Miriam. Embark on an evocative journey through her turbulent childhood and the complicated relationship she shared with her devoted mother. A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem about a superstar athlete and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter. A unique aesthetic combining hand-drawn and 3D art brings Miriam's magical-realist journey to life, as she swims into the depths of her memories. A series of gameplay vignettes blends sacrifice and heartbreak with victory and pride as she reconnects with her inner child and deepens the love she shares with her mother.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A MEMOIR BLUE | Release Date Trailer (https://youtu.be/v17rRXlDjCo)