The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 37: Full Art Regis Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest gives Regieleki and Regidrago, the newly introduced Legendary Titans, the Full Art treatment.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The Crown Tundra expansion of the Pokémon TCG introduced new additions to the one-time three-member Legendary group of the Titans: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. Now, we have Regieleki and Regidrago. These two didn't get cards in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which was largely Crown Tundra-based, but they did finally get their due with holographic rares in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. It wasn't until this set, though, that both got the Ultra Rare treatment, and they went essentially all out. Regieleki got a V, this beautiful Full Art V (one of the best in the set), a VMAX, and a Rainbow Rare VMAX. Regidrago got a V, a Full Art V seen above (also a solid one), a VSTAR, and a Rainbow Rare VSTAR. The only thing missing for these two are the Gold treatment for both and the Alt Art for Regieleki. Regidrago was the luckier of the pair, getting an Alt Art in this set which we will check out in another preview.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.