Behaviour Interactive Reveals Three New Games Including What The Fog

Behaviour Interactive has three new games on the way, incluidng a fun new Dead By Deadlight spinoff called What The Fog?!

Article Summary Behaviour Interactive unveils three new titles, including What The Fog?!

What The Fog?! is a Dead by Daylight roguelike, available now on Steam.

The Casting Of Franke Stone is an interactive horror game by Supermassive.

Project T is a 1-4 player co-op shooter in the Dead by Daylight realm.

As mentioned earlier, Behaviour Interactive revealed a ton of new announcements for Dead By Daylight, some of which are tied to the franchise but not the main game. Along with the D&D reveal and other content (which you can read about here), the team revealed three more projects tied to the franchise. The first is a cute roguelike called What The Fog?!, the second is a new horror shooter in the works called Project T for now, and the third is an interactive horror game being developed by Supermassive Games is The Casting Of Franke Stone. We have info on all three games for you below, as you can play What The Fog?! right now!

What The Fog?!

What the Fog?! You've been sucked into a cursed board game, and now you and a friend will need to work together to survive. Run, jump, dash, and shoot your way through swarms of angry monsters in this chaotic roguelite from the world of Dead by Daylight. Players will team up to earn Bloodpoints, repair Generators, and unlock exit doors to escape. Quick, exciting runs across increasingly challenging, procedurally generated levels guarantee the action never stops. Combat and platforming are easy to grasp, and the ability to stay in the action even after you die means no one gets stuck on the sidelines. Everything you see is out to kill you. The least you can do is return the favor. What the Fog is available now on Steam.

The Casting Of Franke Stone

Supermassive Games brings their acclaimed cinematic storytelling to the world of Dead by Daylight in the upcoming interactive horror game, The Casting of Frank Stone. In the small town of Cedar Hills, Oregon, the legacy of sadistic serial killer Frank Stone cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself. Players join a group of young friends as they attempt to unravel a mystery of cosmic proportions, where every decision shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it.

Project T

Project T is an upcoming 1–4-person co-op PVE shooter from the world of Dead by Daylight. Players will step into the role of Trespassers trapped within the Backwater, a vast unexplored region of The Entity's Realm. They'll need to work together, making use of trucks, talismans, and every weapon at their disposal as they battle waves of terrifying enemies across a haunting and dangerous world. Currently in early development, Project T is committed to crafting this experience alongside its players through the Insider Program, which offers first-look updates, playtest opportunities, and a place to share feedback.

