A Rite From The Stars: Remastered Edition Arrives Next Week

A Rite From The Stars: Remastered Edition will be released with upgrades and new content for PC and consoles near month's end

Article Summary Discover a mystical world with Kirm as he embarks on his rite of passage in this remastered edition.

Enjoy over 28 levels and 15+ hours of gameplay with unique paths in wisdom, courage, and spirit.

Explore captivating island activities, from a rock orchestra to seagull piano and zero gravity adventures.

Unveil secrets, collectible items, and enjoy a handcrafted language and award-winning soundtrack.

Indie game developer Flying Beast Labs and publisher Artax Games revealed a new special edition coming out soon, as A Rite From The Stars: Remastered Edition will be released next week. The game, as you would suspect, is a completely upgraded version of the original, with new content and other bonuses added to it to give you a grander experience. We have the finer details here, as the game will be out on PC and consoles on January 30, 2025.

A Rite From The Stars: Remastered Edition

A legend is born when the stars descend on Kaikala Island and choose a young boy of the Makoa tribe to guide him through the ancient rites. But something out of the ordinary is happening, fewer and fewer young ones pass the rite that allows them to leave childhood behind, and some guiding stars have not returned to the firmament… Join Kirm and his guiding star Hoku on this adventure full of puzzles, exploration and growth to unveil a beautiful coming of age story with multiple endings. Meet unique supernatural creatures and new companions along the way, cooperate with them and conquer the wisdom, courage and spirit paths!

28 LEVELS IN 3 PATHS WITH DIFFERENT MECHANICS, WILL YOU PASS THE RITE?

Wisdom: Solve the puzzles by picking the right items and bring them where they are needed.

Courage: Control Kirm and Mirk (his Power Meerkat) at the same time to solve puzzles and navigate a jungle full of dangers.

Spirit: Explore The Spirit World and switch between dimensions in a dreamy alternative reality.

Over 28 levels and 15+ hours of gameplay!

FUN ACTIVITIES IN A LIVELY, PACKED WITH FUN, BIZARRE YET CAPTIVATING ISLAND!

Conduct a singular rock orchestra. Like, composed of literal rocks. Yes. They sing!

Play a match of dodgeball against a a crazy monkey armed with coconuts. Be sure to dodge though, or you might die. Oh, also, you can't throw them back at him. A bit unfair you say? I don't think so!

Escape from a burning ancient temple, take a leap of faith and drift in zero gravity, face a giant snake, play a seagull piano… there is always a new surprise around the corner!

A UNIQUE COMING OF AGE STORY IN A WORLD THAT GRABS YOU FROM THE START

6 different endings that will shape Kirm's journey to adulthood.

A lively world full of endearing creatures, fun moments and beautiful scenery.

Award winning Original Soundtrack with 2 hours of masterfully composed music.

A handcrafted language, the Makoan, present in the dialogs, OST and symbology.

EXTRA CONTENT, SECRETS AND LORE AWAIT!

48 in-game achievements. Think out of the box and complete deliriously funny tasks to find them all!

20 collectibles to find through exploration and skins for Hoku and Kirm.

Unlock secrets, extra mini games and lore by getting achievements.

