A Total War Saga: TROY Will Be Free-To-Play For The First 24 Hours

Some cool news from Creative Assembly and SEGA as they will offer A Total War Saga: TROY free for 24 hours on the Epic Games Store. The decision was made to give fans of the series as well as players trying out a Total War title for the first time a chance to experience the game for themselves without spending any coin. We're guessing the move is due in-part to COVID-19 messing up the convention schedule and not allowing the general public to get out and play it before its released. You can download it right now and give it a shot for a solid day before access is restricted and the store puts it on sale. But hey, it's a great chance to try the game out ahead of time.

In this legendary age, heroes walk the earth. Yet it takes only a single impulsive act to spark a conflict that will shake the world. Audacious Paris, prince of Troy, takes beautiful Helen from her palace in Sparta. As they sail away, Helen's husband, king Menelaus, curses her name. He will bring his errant wife home – whatever the cost! King Agamemnon, wide-ruling lord of finely-walled Mycenae, hears his brother's call. He summons Achaean heroes from far and wide, among them swift-footed Achilles and Odysseus of the silver tongue. The Greeks set course for Troy, towards inevitable war and slaughter. For there, on the battlefield before the great city, legends will be born… TROY is the latest Total War Saga title; inspired by Homer's Iliad, it focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, evolving the series with new period-inspired features. Through Total War's unique blend of grand, turn-based empire management and spectacular real-time battles, Troy explores this epic conflict from both the Greek and Trojan perspectives – peeling back the layers of myth and legend to reveal the realities that may have inspired them. Experience the events surrounding the era-defining Trojan War, brought to life as never before. Realize your legend as one of eight iconic heroes. Dive into a character-led narrative drama and overcome your antagonists. Build your empire through strategy, statecraft, diplomacy and all-out war, as you conquer this vast and striking recreation of the Bronze Age Mediterranean.