Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Aabria Iyengar, d&d, The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Aabria Iyengar Will Be D&D Twenty-Sided Tavern's First Guest DM

Twenty-Sided Tavern confirmed that Aabria Iyengar will jopin them as the show's first Guest DM, leading a few games in mid-February

Article Summary Aabria Iyengar joins The Twenty-Sided Tavern as the first Guest DM for shows in February and March.

Experience interactive D&D at Stage 42, with audience-driven stories and real-time choices.

Tickets for The Twenty-Sided Tavern are on sale for performances through April 29 in Manhattan.

Creator David Carpenter praises Iyengar's magical storytelling and engaging role as Spellcaster.

Showpath Entertainment has a new guest coming to Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, as Aabria Iyengar will join the group as the show's first Guest DM. So far, several people have signed on to be guest players, including Iyengar herself, who joined the group for a few shows. This morning, they confirmed that she will reprise her role as the "Spellcaster" from February 13-18, while taking on the role of Guest Dungeon Master from February 24 through March 11. All of which will happen at Starge 42 in Manhattan, the show's residential home. We have more info about the show itself below, along with a quote from the company about her appearance, as tickets are currently on sale for shows running through April 29.

Aabria Iyengar Joins Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Under license by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an immersive theatrical experience that combines the magic of Dungeons & Dragons with the excitement of live performance. Audience members are not just spectators but active participants, guiding the story and determining the fate of the characters. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or new to the world of role-playing games, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern promises an unforgettable journey. Unlike traditional theater, this innovative production invites attendees to become part of the adventure, making choices that shape the story in real time. With its blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes action, each show offers a unique, audience-driven experience.

"Aabria has an unparalleled ability to create magic at the table," said David Carpenter, co-creator of The Twenty-Sided Tavern. "As a featured player, she brought depth, humor, and heart to her role as the Spellcaster. We're thrilled to have her return, not only to reprise that role but to guide our audience on entirely new adventures as our first Guest Dungeon Master."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!