Achilles: Legends Untold Confirms Nintendo Switch Release Date

After being teased for the Nintendo Switch months ago, we now have a release date for Achilles: Legends Untold happening this month

Indie game developer and publisher Dark Point Games has confirmed the release date for Achilles: Legends Untold on Nintendo Switch, as it arrives next week. The Switch version was announced clear back when the game was still releasing content for the PC version without a formal date attached to it. Now we know the game will be out on January 23, 2025. You can also check out the latest trailer for the game above to see how the Switch version will play.

Achilles: Legends Untold

Unveil the story, improve your skills, and choose your combat style in this original action RPG with an isometric view, a vast world design that rewards exploration, and a challenging enemy AI that demands a thoughtful approach to combat. Level up your skills, combine weapons and gear, and choose the fighting style that allows you to emerge victorious battle after battle against foes that are both human and beasts. Master blocking and dodging, explore a vast open world with countless challenges. Rise stronger after setbacks, enhance attributes, and acquire skills. Play solo or in arena co-op mode. Are you ready for an unforgettable adventure?

Souls-ish – An action RPG with souls-like combat and a variety of enemies to battle, each with their own unique combat patterns.

An action RPG with souls-like combat and a variety of enemies to battle, each with their own unique combat patterns. Choose Your Combat Style: Select your ideal weapon, from wielding a one-handed sword and an axe in the other to the might of two-handed swords.

Select your ideal weapon, from wielding a one-handed sword and an axe in the other to the might of two-handed swords. Fight and Learn : Dive into a world where mastering combat, from defense tactics like blocking and evading to a wide array of attacks, is the key to success.

: Dive into a world where mastering combat, from defense tactics like blocking and evading to a wide array of attacks, is the key to success. Face Unique Challenges: Engage in battles against foes utilizing an innovative GAIA (Group AI Action) system.

Engage in battles against foes utilizing an innovative GAIA (Group AI Action) system. Develop Your Character: Harness a wealth of skill points to expand your hero's capabilities.

Harness a wealth of skill points to expand your hero's capabilities. Explore Ancient Greece: Ascend mountain passes, venture into the deepest dungeons, and battle for survival in otherworldly rifts.

