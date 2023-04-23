Acquisitions Incorporated: The Series 2 Raises $424K In Crowdfunding Penny Arcade's Kickstarter has come to an end, as Acquisitions Incorporated: The Series 2 raised over $400k to start the series.

Penny Arcade's Kickstarter for Acquisitions Incorporated: The Series 2 has come to a close, as the company secured over $400k in funding. The company basically decided they were going to hit the reset button on their popular D&D live show and podcast, as they will start anew with a brand new setup, the return of both DM's, and a new story for you to enjoy. But to get it up and running, they needed funding, which the fans were more than happy to provide as they raised $424,478 from 3,115 backers. We got more info about it below as we now wait to hear when this new show will launch.

"The successful funding of Series 2 will enable the pioneering live show to build upon its impressive legacy with bigger and more elaborate productions, highlighting the narrative prowess of dungeon-masters Jeremy Crawford, Lead Rules Designer of Dungeons & Dragons, and Series 1's Chris Perkins, Senior Story Designer of Dungeons & Dragons. As a pivotal trailblazer in the space, Acquisitions Incorporated paved the way for a new era of roleplay adventure podcasts, including household names like Critical Role and Dimension 20. Now in its 15th year, its fandom and franchise have grown significantly to include annually anticipated live performances at Penny Arcade Expos (PAX), its own tabletop board games, and even an official D&D Sourcebook published in 2019."

Acquisitions Incorporated: The Series 2 Cast

Jerry Holkins , co-founder of Penny Arcade and Acquisitions Inc.

Mike Krahulik, co-founder of Penny Arcade and Acquisitions Inc.

Jasmine Bhullar, Streamer and veteran of TTRPG live plays including Critical Role, Dimension 20, and Penny Arcade's Court of Cups

Anna Prosser, Producer, performing artist, and mainstay in TTRPG actual plays, including Acquisitions Incorporated and Dice Camera Action

More returning friends and special guests to be announced soon!

"We're basically a classic punk band getting the crew back together to show these kids how a real party's supposed to go down, with more excessively nerdy fantasy stage designs, of course," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder, Penny Arcade. "Our entire cast is incredibly thankful to all of our backers and we can't wait to make some magic for the world this summer."