Action-Adventure VR Game Deep Cuts Arrives On Meta Quest

After being teased months ago, tinyBuild Games has released the action-adventure VR cinema title Deep Cuts for Meta Quest

VR developer Scythe Dev Team and indie game publisher tinyBuild Games have released the game Deep Cuts for Meta Quest this week. In case you forgot about this one, that's totally fine, as there have been almost no updates revealed about the game since its trailer debuted back in June 2024. The game focuses on you, a young filmmaker, trying to save a film studio that has been overrun with nightmarish creatures who have turned the place into a cinematic nightmare. Its up to you to vanquish them and return the studio to its former glory. We have more info and the launch trailer above as the game is now live.

Deep Cuts

Play as filmmaker Elise Weber to save creative partner Malcolm Micheaux against villainous cartoon creations in a game of fast-paced melee combat, chaotic gunfights, and explosive encounters. Explore interactive environments from Elise and Malcolm's film catalog, filled with pop culture references, intricate puzzles, and epic boss battles that challenge your strategy and reflexes. In this movie-inspired world, players traverse environments set across films of many decades. From gritty film noir to retro-futuristic sci-fi and spaghetti westerns, players will battle monsters and uncover dark secrets as they make their way through Deep Cuts.

Physics-Driven Combat: Kinetically driven and interactive melee and firearms gameplay with a variety of improvised weaponry, such as a boom mic or a prop machine gun.

Kinetically driven and interactive melee and firearms gameplay with a variety of improvised weaponry, such as a boom mic or a prop machine gun. Deep Lore and Immersive Storytelling: Experience the connected Scythe Universe lore with rich environmental storytelling as Elise Weber and Malcolm Micheaux.

Experience the connected Scythe Universe lore with rich environmental storytelling as Elise Weber and Malcolm Micheaux. Neurareel Film Experiences: Step inside living movie sets of the '80s horror-inspired "Forsaken Festival," '70s space thriller "Origin Drill," or the Wild West of "Bastard Town," blending reality with cinematic fiction across multiple genres.

Step inside living movie sets of the '80s horror-inspired "Forsaken Festival," '70s space thriller "Origin Drill," or the Wild West of "Bastard Town," blending reality with cinematic fiction across multiple genres. Time Manipulation Abilities: Bend reality to gain the upper hand in combat. Become stronger and unlock 'Cinematic powers' – superhuman abilities Elise gains by defeating epic bosses.

