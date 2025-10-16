Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: nDreams, Reach

Action Adventure VR Game Reach Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for the VR action adventure title Reach, as the game has launch on multiple VR platforms today

Article Summary Reach, the new action adventure VR game from nDreams, launches today on Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PSVR2.

Play as Rosa, a reluctant hero with newfound abilities in a world where realities collide and mythical threats await.

Experience immersive full-body VR combat, gesture-driven traversal, and deeply tactile physics-based interactions.

Reach Deluxe Edition includes exclusive cosmetics, digital artbook, and soundtrack for enhanced gameplay.

VR developer and publisher nDreams has released a new launch trailer this morning for their action adventure VR game Reach, as the game has been released this morning. If you haven't seen the game before, you basically play a reluctant hero who is charged with using their newfound abilities in a strange world where realities have crossed, attempting to thwart the plans of those who wish you harm. You can check out the trailer here as the game is available on Meta Quest, SteamVR, and PSVR2.

Reach

As Rosa, a reluctant hero drawn into this world, players must fight past mythical threats, master versatile tools, and forge a path through a dynamic world where every action directly impacts the adventure. Reach's Deluxe Edition also launches today, available as a standalone purchase option and as an upgrade for those who have pre-ordered the game. Players must fight past mythical threats, master versatile tools, and forge a path through a dynamic world where every action directly impacts the adventure.

Reach is nDreams' most ambitious title to date and has been built to push the boundaries of action-adventure VR gameplay. Reach combines high agency, cinematic scale, and tactile, full-body immersion in a richly detailed world where realities collide. The Deluxe Edition includes two cosmetic sets, a digital artbook, and a digital soundtrack. Reach aims to set new standards in VR immersion through true-to-life full-body awareness and presence, deeply tactile interactions powered by advanced physics, and intuitive, gesture-driven traversal.

Unrivalled immersion: Full-body awareness and true-to-life interactions deliver unmatched presence in every moment.

Full-body awareness and true-to-life interactions deliver unmatched presence in every moment. Live the adventure: Delve deep into a spectacular world packed with mythical threats, and secrets to uncover.

Delve deep into a spectacular world packed with mythical threats, and secrets to uncover. Own the action: Freely jump, climb, and zip-line across breathtaking environments with smooth, intuitive traversal designed for VR.

Freely jump, climb, and zip-line across breathtaking environments with smooth, intuitive traversal designed for VR. Fight with fluidity: Engage in thrilling emergent combat encounters against imposing, deadly adversaries.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!