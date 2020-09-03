Action-Platformer HAAK Is Headed To Steam Early Access

Lightning Games revealed this morning that their upcoming action-platformer HAAK will be headed to Steam's Early Access. The game was shown off during Gamescom 2020 last week and got a number of people talking about how you try to survive as a cloaked figure in a post-apocalyptic world. Now you'll be able to experience that for yourself shortly as the game will drop into early access on September 16th, 2020. The devs didn't go into much detail about how long the game will be in this form, only that you'll need to "develop your skills, fight with the mysterious organization entrenched in this world, solve various mysteries, and embrace the world's ultimate secret." You can read more about it and check out the latest trailer below.

Start your adventure of the apocalyptic world in HAAK! While exploring the desolate wasteland, you may also face the threat of mysterious organization entrenched in this world. Take them down, solve the mysteries, and embrace the world's ultimate secret! In terms of art style, HAAK uses old school graphics and dark tones to present a desolate scene of ruins, which is in line with its background of the apocalyptic wasteland, aiming to bring players into the future of the eschatological world to experience that sense of desolation. The main weapon in HAAK is the multifunction Energy Hook that can be used for attacking and interacting with the environment, which combines with character-specific hacking skills to create all kinds of gameplay possibilities for a totally unique gaming experience. HAAK's unique visual aesthetic and ambient lighting, SFX and soundtrack work together to create hyper-immersive environments, from somber rainscapes to futuristic cities and creepy underground installations that will transport you into another world. HAAK sets plenty of hidden side quests, foreshadowing and stingers. Through continuous exploration in the game, you could get much information about the background story and characters, and interpret the deeper content through them, so that each game experience is fresh and not repeated. You ready to take it to 100% completion?