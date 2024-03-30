Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: maniac, Skystone Games

Action Roguelite Game Maniac Has Been Released On Steam

Skystone Games released Maniac earlier this week for Steam, as you can join in on the chaos and mayhem in an ever-changing world.

Article Summary New action roguelite Maniac launches on Steam, invoking classic GTA chaos.

Featuring six unique characters, from Drunk Santa to Hot Dog Guy, unleashing havoc.

Escalating police pursuits with everything from local cops to the military on your tail.

Extensive arsenal and upgrades available, tailor your crime spree with each round.

Indie game developer Transhuman Design and publisher Skystone Games have released their new action roguelite title Maniac on Steam. If you're a fan of old-school Grand Theft Auto titles before they became the big-budget titles with sprawling cities, then this game may just be for you, as it has all the chaos and mayhem of those games in an entirely insane city environment. Will you be able to survive in this action roguelite game? Or just become another bloodstain on the pavement? You can check out the trailer and info here, as the game is available now.

Maniac

Welcome to Maniac where chaos is just waiting to be unleashed. Maniac is a throwback to times of the original GTA's of the world in which mayhem reigned supreme. With an arsenal of unlockable characters, weapons, and an ever-changing world. Try not to get Busted! In Maniac , players turn against an unsuspecting society to wreak havoc with guns, cars, and, yes, even tanks. Lose your mind trying to commit the highest level of crimes as citizens, police, and even the military try to stop you. How far will the crime spree spiral out of control? With loads of upgrades and better weapons available on the black market, advancing to the next round brings more chaos to the unsuspecting city.

Six insane characters with unique abilities. Cause chaos with Drunk Santa, Hot Dog Guy, and even clowns.

Heart-pounding chase-driven action built on explosive physics and destruction

With each new crime, the law gets more ticked off – police, FBI, military, special forces, and more will all be on your tail

Buy guns, explosives, and special items to keep your runs going longer

Unlockable items and upgrades across all characters – better guns, landmines, sturdier cars, and more cash-per-crime. The upgrade path is yours to choose!

