Action Roguelite Game Maniac Has Been Released On Steam
Skystone Games released Maniac earlier this week for Steam, as you can join in on the chaos and mayhem in an ever-changing world.
Indie game developer Transhuman Design and publisher Skystone Games have released their new action roguelite title Maniac on Steam. If you're a fan of old-school Grand Theft Auto titles before they became the big-budget titles with sprawling cities, then this game may just be for you, as it has all the chaos and mayhem of those games in an entirely insane city environment. Will you be able to survive in this action roguelite game? Or just become another bloodstain on the pavement? You can check out the trailer and info here, as the game is available now.
Maniac
- Six insane characters with unique abilities. Cause chaos with Drunk Santa, Hot Dog Guy, and even clowns.
- Heart-pounding chase-driven action built on explosive physics and destruction
- With each new crime, the law gets more ticked off – police, FBI, military, special forces, and more will all be on your tail
- Buy guns, explosives, and special items to keep your runs going longer
- Unlockable items and upgrades across all characters – better guns, landmines, sturdier cars, and more cash-per-crime. The upgrade path is yours to choose!