Action Square To Hold Three Demos Across December

Action Square will hold three different game demos over the month of December, each one lasting a week for you to try them out.

Article Summary Action Square announces Steam Fest with week-long game demos starting November 28.

First up: 'Dungeon Stalkers', a PvPvE dungeon crawler available Nov. 28 – Dec. 4.

'Kingdom: The Blood', soulslike RPG based on Netflix's 'Kingdom', playable Dec. 5 – 11.

'Project GGG', a sci-fi top-down shooter, concludes the trio Dec. 12 – 18.

Action Square revealed that they will be holding a special event of sorts staring this week, as Action Square Steam Fest will let you play multiple demos. The company is basically taking a cue from Valve's own Steam Next Fest, as they are going to have three different games available for you to play for a solid week of time for PC. Three consecutive week-long hands-on playtests will be available, starting with the PvPvE dungeon crawler Dungeon Stalkers, followed by the soulslike RPG Kingdom: The Blood, and topping it all off with the sci-fi top-down shooter that is currently going by the codename Project GGG. We have info on all three games for you to check out below, along with a special trailer showing them off, as it all kicks off on November 28.

Nov. 28 – Dec. 4 : Dungeon Stalkers. In Dungeon Stalkers, players will experience a blend of traditional dungeon RPG mixed with the thrill of the extraction/survival genre. In the dungeon, players who make the most of their environment by cutting out light sources and hiding in dark corners gain an advantage.

: Dungeon Stalkers. In Dungeon Stalkers, players will experience a blend of traditional dungeon RPG mixed with the thrill of the extraction/survival genre. In the dungeon, players who make the most of their environment by cutting out light sources and hiding in dark corners gain an advantage. Dec. 5 – 11 : Kingdom: The Blood. Kingdom: The Blood is a zombie action RPG based on the renowned and critically acclaimed Netflix Korean show "Kingdom." Wielding traditional Korean weaponry, players will slice through several blood-soaked environments in the Joseon Dynasty, master the rhythms of combat, and defeat overwhelming bosses with diverse attack patterns.

: Kingdom: The Blood. Kingdom: The Blood is a zombie action RPG based on the renowned and critically acclaimed Netflix Korean show "Kingdom." Wielding traditional Korean weaponry, players will slice through several blood-soaked environments in the Joseon Dynasty, master the rhythms of combat, and defeat overwhelming bosses with diverse attack patterns. Dec. 12 – 18: Project GGG The newly revealed Project GGG (Gun, Gang, Gold) is a top-down extraction shooter set in an untamed sci-fi landscape. The upcoming free-to-play PVPVE battle of endurance blends the high stakes of multiplayer survival games blended with powerful and personalized progression systems. Those who return safely secure valuable rewards that strengthen adventurers, but dying even once resets progress and takes spacefarers back to their home planet.

