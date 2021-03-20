Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 6

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both the main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Water-types.

Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon: Personally, I find Sobble's evolutionary line to be by far the best of the Galarian Starters when it comes to Shinies. Does Inteleon look a bit like a magician in a sweatsuit? Yeah, sure it does. Still, though, the mixture of cool blue and sunset pink makes Sobble's entire line one of the most uniquely beautiful color palettes in Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates.

Chewtle, Drednaw: These two get some heat for being a Squirtle/Blastoise rip-off, but personally I think we owe it to ourselves to let more than one aquatic turtle get their due in the world of Pokémon. Drednaw may be a bit overused since its debut, showing up in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Base Set, Sword & Shield Promos, Champion's Path, Vivid Voltage, and now Shining Fates which makes it feature in all but two of the sets since its release. However, showcasing its green Shiny form in Shining Fates makes me want to give this Pokémon another look, as the mixture of green and orange/red used in both Chewtle and Drednaw brings out the nuance in their designs that I hadn't originally noticed.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!