Activision Drops New PC Trailer For Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Activision and Sledgehammer Games have released a new PC trailer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard along with the specs for PC players. Surprisingly, this time around the game isn't going to require you to make any kind of massive leap or upgrade to what you own. In fact, if Black Ops Cold War ran fine on your system, it'll be able to handle Vanguard. The team is also pushing people to pre-order to get in on the Preload, as well as some exclusives ahead of time which includes Task Force One leader Arthur Kingsley and the "Night Raid" Mastercraft SMG. As well as the Frontline Weapons Pack, which includes one seven-attachment and one eight-attachment SMG Weapon Blueprint. We have the specs for you below and the trailer down at the bottom, as the game will drop on November 5th.
Call Of Duty: Vanguard – PC Preloading
All players who pre-purchased the game digitally on Battle.net can preload the title so they're ready to play the moment the game goes live. Preloading for PC begins on November 2 at 10 AM PT. If you purchased a digital version of the game but it does not download during the preload period, find Vanguard under "Partner Games" in the Battle.net Launcher and follow the prompts to begin the download.
Official PC System RequirementsOperating System
Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
CPU
Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
RAM
Minimum: 8 GB
Recommended: 12 GB
Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB
Storage Space
Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch
Hi-Rez Assets Cache
Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB
Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings.
Video Card
Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Video Memory
Minimum: 2 GB
Recommended: 4 GB
Competitive: 8 GB
Ultra 4K: 10 GB
Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD for Call Of Duty
NVIDIA: 472.12
AMD: 21.9.1