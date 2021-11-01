Activision Drops New PC Trailer For Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have released a new PC trailer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard along with the specs for PC players. Surprisingly, this time around the game isn't going to require you to make any kind of massive leap or upgrade to what you own. In fact, if Black Ops Cold War ran fine on your system, it'll be able to handle Vanguard. The team is also pushing people to pre-order to get in on the Preload, as well as some exclusives ahead of time which includes Task Force One leader Arthur Kingsley and the "Night Raid" Mastercraft SMG. As well as the Frontline Weapons Pack, which includes one seven-attachment and one eight-attachment SMG Weapon Blueprint. We have the specs for you below and the trailer down at the bottom, as the game will drop on November 5th.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard – PC Preloading All players who pre-purchased the game digitally on Battle.net can preload the title so they're ready to play the moment the game goes live. Preloading for PC begins on November 2 at 10 AM PT. If you purchased a digital version of the game but it does not download during the preload period, find Vanguard under "Partner Games" in the Battle.net Launcher and follow the prompts to begin the download. Official PC System Requirements Operating System Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update) CPU Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM Minimum: 8 GB Recommended: 12 GB Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB Storage Space Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only) Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch Hi-Rez Assets Cache Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings. Video Card Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Video Memory Minimum: 2 GB Recommended: 4 GB Competitive: 8 GB Ultra 4K: 10 GB Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD for Call Of Duty NVIDIA: 472.12 AMD: 21.9.1

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PC Trailer | Call of Duty: Vanguard (https://youtu.be/3RTxjHxfKJo)