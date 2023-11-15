Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: SS Future Gohan

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals new cards from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination depicting fan-favorite Super Saiyan Future Gohan.

Article Summary New Dragon Ball Super Card Game set Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination announced.

23rd main series set, featuring fifth God Rare card, yet to be unveiled.

Set focuses on Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and History of Trunks.

Future Gohan spotlighted as Earth's last hero in the desperate Future timeline.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Future Gohan is widely known as one of the all-time badasses of the Dragon Ball franchise. Seen and beloved in the History of Trunks TV special, which depicted the battle for the Future, Gohan is seen as the most powerful hero of Earth… and truly its last defender. While the main timeline's Gohan actually grows to be far stronger than Future Gohan at his age, Future Gohan is often compared positively to the more studious and unfocused version of Gohan we get in the main storyline. While the main Gohan's power level has soared in his Super Saiyan 2, Ultimate, and Beast forms, it is the lone wolf and desperate nature of Future Gohan that makes him stand out.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

