Activision Offers Update On Anti-Cheat Measures For Call Of Duty Get a better idea of the updates to the anti-cheat system in Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II in this new reveal.

Activision released new details to their anti-cheating system Ricochet and the latest updates for both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II. The team revealed new info about some of the things they've implemented to help prevent people from cheating, and those who manage to break through get caught and reported more frequently. The biggest addition o this is the Replay Investigation Tool, which we have a snippet of info about below. You can read the full details on the dev team's latest blog.

Thanks to the development studio teams, #TeamRICOCHET has deployed a new Replay investigation tool to help protect the integrity of Modern Warfare II multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Using captured and stored match gameplay data, our teams can load up and watch any completed match as part of our investigation process. Replay will be used as one of many tools by the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team and our studio partners to identify cheating behavior in all multiplayer modes for both Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, including Ranked Play.

With respect to Ranked Play in both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, #TeamRICOCHET will automatically capture and store all match data for the highest tiers of competition for potential investigation use. We also are capturing match data from suspicious accounts across all multiplayer modes for easy Replay access. Though it's a new tool for #TeamRICOCHET, Replay has already helped with investigations into suspicious accounts resulting in permanent bans. Any player caught cheating via any of our systems will be banned across Call of Duty titles outlined in the Security and Enforcement policy. Banned players will be removed from all leaderboards.

Reporting any cheating behavior you may encounter is helpful to our investigation process. Reports help flag accounts for review through our systems, including Replay, so we urge everyone to use the in-game tools to report suspicious players. Learn how to report players on the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat website.