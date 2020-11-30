Someone Turned Their Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Into A Dock

There's a lot to be said for how people make their islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but this is a new creative twist. People's islands have been shaped into many different things ranging from volcanos to hedge mazes to gaming dungeons, all with people taking on a flair for creativity and putting their imagination to work using the tools that Nintendo gave them in the game. It's pretty cool to see what people can come up with without having to hack any of the assets or do anything crazy to the code. But the latest idea that has been making the rounds this weekend is rather unique that we haven't really been anyone else do. On a smaller Twitter account from a user named Mel, they have transformed their island into a giant dock with boats.

Now, let's be clear, you do have to use your imagination a little since Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't allow you to just make boats at sea. (Which they should!) As you can see from the photo, they took a few of the specific design elements of couches, swings, chairs, and other elements to make these awesome DIY boats. Literally DIY, since they had to create them from scratch. Then they dug out the land around them to make it look like they were boats sitting in the water. Aside from sitting around it doesn't look like you can do much with them other than check them out, but wow, is that a brilliant idea for a design. It's the kind of thing where you wish the developers at Nintendo were looking at this right now and figuring out a way to make the boats a reality. Mel, if you're seeing this, well done!