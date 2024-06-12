Posted in: AEW, AEW Games, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Fight Forever

Adam Copeland Officially Joins AEW: Fight Forever

You think you know him? He may be on the shelf but Adam Copeland is available in AEW: Fight Forever as the latest DLC character.

Article Summary Adam Copeland joins the AEW: Fight Forever roster as DLC in Season 4.

New Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion offered to all players.

Season Pass Four includes additional wrestlers, moves, and game modes.

AEW: Fight Forever features both nostalgic and innovative wrestling gameplay.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's have added a new DLC character to Season 4 of AEW: Fight Forever, as Adam Copeland has been added to the roster. He may be out with a busted leg, but you can have him in the ring right now as he takes on all of your favorite wrestlers in the game, along with a bunch of new cosmetics. Enjoy the trailer above as he is available for purchase or as part of the Season Pass.

Season Four

This, the first DLC in Fight Forever's Season 4, also includes the all-new Japanese Shrine map, two new attires, and 11 new moves, including signature taunts. As a thank you to fans for making AEW the fastest-growing wrestling promotion of all time, the new Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion is also available to all AEW: Fight Forever players starting today! Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion features five new tracks, 20 new skins, and new Stadium Stampede PARTY modes, including Duo Stampede, Quad Stampede, Duo Deathmatch, and Field Goal Frenzy mode for 1-4 players! The complete AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass Four pass includes:

Three new wrestlers

Two new maps, including the Japanese Shrine

New Tournament Mode

30 new move-sets

52 new skin and attire options

Five new music tracks

AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever's nostalgic arcade feel and hand-drawn animations has created a frenzy among wrestling and fighting game purists alike. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling has gone completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team manoeuvres performed with simple commands. Game modes include Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire, Casino Battle Royale, and the highly anticipated Stadium Stampede, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers. Fans can also enjoy career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and good ol' fashioned unsanctioned fun!

